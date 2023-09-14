Dream of new clubhouse a big step closer for Haywards Heath Rugby Club
The granting of planning permission meants the club can now move into the implementation phase of the project.
They have plans to break ground this autumn while continuing to raise the remaining funds required to fully fit out and equip the new building in time for early next season.
The club told the Middy: “In the meantime the project team are working to fulfil the conditions of planning approval and finalising a cost-effective construction plan that will finally see this project becoming a reality, providing a vital asset for current and future generations of rugby players at Heath and benefitting all sports that are played at Whitemans Green.”
Approval coincided with the start of the Rugby World Cup and the old clubhouse was busy on Friday and Saturday evening as locals flocked to watch France take on the All Blacks, followed by England’s courageous victory against Argentina in their first pool match.
The club will be showing all England matches at the tournament on the big screen at Whitemans Green and all are welcome to join the fun.
On the pitch the Haywards Heath first XV squad travelled to Whitstable on Saturday for a pre-season friendly against welcoming Kent opposition.
It was a competitive encounter with Heath running out winners by 45-26 as the young and developing Heath squad balanced the joy of being back on the pitch with the need to soak in enough oxygen to survive the brutal late summer conditions.
The party travelling from Heath celebrated on the way home and then enjoyed the England match at the club.
This weekend sees the start of the league season with a home fixture against Shoreham, kick-off is at 3pm. Heath welcome players and supporters of all ages and abilities at any time so if you would like to join a welcoming group of players and a club with ambitious plans visit www.hhrfc.co.uk
The club added: “This is going to be an interesting, potentially game-changing, season for Heath.”