Drenched Water Polo's U12 Squad makes waves at HaBaWaBa Spain 2025

In an exciting milestone for British Water Polo, Drenched Water Polo’s under-12 competition squad, based at Windlesham House School near Findon, took on some of the best young teams in the world at HaBaWaBa Spain 2025 — proudly representing the UK as the only British team competing in this year’s tournament.

Held at Piscina Sylvia Fontana in Tarragona this April, HaBaWaBa Spain is one of the world’s most celebrated youth water polo festivals. It brings together young athletes from across the globe for a week of high-level matches, friendship, and cultural exchange — and Drenched was ready to embrace every part of the experience.

The squad prepared with extraordinary dedication, training between five and eight hours a week both in and out of the pool. Many of the players developed such strong aquatic fitness that some even achieved county-equivalent swimming times — a remarkable accomplishment, especially considering they swim without dives or tumble turns. This highlights the depth of their commitment and the intensity of the training programme.

But the focus hasn’t been solely on performance. At its heart, this journey is about learning, growing, and celebrating the values that make team sport so powerful.

Before HaBaWaBa

Head Coach Matthew White, who has led the team with unwavering support and belief, shared his thoughts on what this opportunity means:

“We’re not just going to compete — we’re going to grow as players and as people. These kids have worked so hard, and now they’ve earned the chance to test themselves against teams from across Europe. We wanted to learn, play, and meet children from other cultures — and we hoped to win the respect of some of Europe’s water polo powerhouses. That’s what this is about: not just winning games, but embracing the whole experience with open minds and big hearts.”

Grow they did. With 69 teams in this year’s competition, Drenched faced two sides that finished in the top five — including a baptism of fire in a 10–1 defeat to runners-up Sodic Marines from Egypt. As the tournament progressed, Drenched, who entered two teams, managed to win three matches in total, with both squads recording at least one victory.

Coach White continued: “When I told other European coaches we would be attending HaBaWaBa, they said the aim in each game should be to score just one goal — the level is that high. To come away with wins for both teams has hugely exceeded our expectations, and we’re all so proud of the children. We know, as a school and as a group, we can grow from this experience and do even better in the years to come.”

Pre-game ritual

Founded in Sussex, Drenched Water Polo is built on a strong community foundation and a love for the game. With a focus on developing confidence, teamwork, and water skills, the club offers sessions for children of all backgrounds and abilities. The HaBaWaBa journey is a shining example of what’s possible when passion meets opportunity.

As Drenched’s U12s took to the water in Spain, they did so with the support of their families, coaches, and local community — ready to make memories, make friends, and make their mark on the international stage.

Want to try water polo?

Drenched’s parent company, Aquatic 2012 CIC, has just launched an early bird offer for their summer intensive programme. You can sign up via the website: https://aquatic2012.org