Durrington High School handball success

The DHS U15 girls handball team travelled to Leyton last week to take part in the U15 South East regional stage of national handball competition.
By Lisa EdwardsContributor
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The team won three out of their four games during the group stages, beating Chadwell Heath 4-3, Harris Academy Crystal Palace 6 – 0, Haywood School 4-0, and only losing to Rochester Grammar school 4-1.

The girls put on a strong semi-final performance yet were defeated by Putney School (who won the national competition as an U13 team two years ago) by 4 points to 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the play off for 3rd and 4th place the Durrington team faced Rochester Grammar School, who they had previously lost to during the group stages. Hungry for victory the girls played brilliantly and won the game 7-0 to claim their overall 3rd place in the tournament.

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

The girls were an absolute credit to the school and played fantastically. Losing to a team who have previously won the whole national competition. Special mention to Harriet Hopson Northam who was the leading goal scorer for us. It was a real shame not to get through to the national stage but a very proud moment for DHS.