Durrington High School handball success

The team won three out of their four games during the group stages, beating Chadwell Heath 4-3, Harris Academy Crystal Palace 6 – 0, Haywood School 4-0, and only losing to Rochester Grammar school 4-1.

The girls put on a strong semi-final performance yet were defeated by Putney School (who won the national competition as an U13 team two years ago) by 4 points to 1.

In the play off for 3rd and 4th place the Durrington team faced Rochester Grammar School, who they had previously lost to during the group stages. Hungry for victory the girls played brilliantly and won the game 7-0 to claim their overall 3rd place in the tournament.

