Early worms get the trophies at Bexhill Sailing Club

Thanks to the kind weather last weekend, Bexhill Sailing Club sailed all their scheduled races. The final two races of the Saturday Evening Series (Races 4 & 5), were on Saturday – and trophies were at stake.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sea breezes were much lighter than forecast, almost non-existent at times. The only action the safety boat saw was towing a becalmed Catamaran home.

Afterwards drinks were enjoyed on the balcony while the sunset produced beautiful shades of pinks and purples across the sea and sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flo Wright with crew Abi Wright (and assisted by Tony Lane) won both races and the series (Catamaran fleet). Bob Palmer won both races and the Series for the Fast fleet. Neil Smith won both races for Slow fleet but the Series win goes to Rachel Wynn. Due to the high wind forecast (oh so wrong!) there were no Novice competitors on Saturday, so the Series trophy goes to James Tod for his win in Race 1.

Early Worms ready to launch at Bexhill SC

Trophies were also at stake for the Early Worm race on Sunday morning, the final race of the series.

No other Early Worm races had been sailed, so it was a winner-takes-all race. Seven sailors set their alarms for the crack of dawn, and thanks to the four kind early risers who manned the race duties, the race went ahead, starting at 7.30am.

Fi Brown won the slow fleet, 7 seconds ahead of Rachel Wynn, both in Comet Xtras. Rebecca Cook, visiting for the summer holidays, won the fast fleet. Paul Libreri was second. They both sailed Laser Radials. Amy Hinz won the novice class uncontested in her Laser Radial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This coming weekend (9/10 Aug) is the Bexhill Sailing Club Regatta, a special event organised personally by the Club Commodore, with trophies polished and awarded on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday Evening Series - View from the Race Box

Then next week (11-15 August) it's Sea Week, another big event in the club's calendar. Ten races over five days, prizes awarded each day. That's seven consecutive days of two races per day, weather permitting.

There are also special social events every evening from Saturday to Friday, including a treasure hunt around the town, quiz, bingo, a ending with a hog roast barbecue with karaoke.

If you'd like to join in this summer fun, please contact [email protected]