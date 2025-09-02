East Preston Stoolball Club do the Double Double
This replicates their success of the 2024 season. East Preston are unique in the fact that they are the only team participating in both leagues and none of their players play for other teams.
Although twelve players are pictured in the photo, several others have played key roles throughout the season.
Captain Joanne Green, when asked why she feels the team has been successful, said: " Each individual player brings their own strengths to the game. East Preston unite as a team to encourage and support growth in both the sport and in friendships."
Umpire and sometimes player, Kathi Lock, believes that captain Joanne has taken her role very seriously and been extremely motivational.