Eastbourne 10k in 65 pictures - 500 take part in popular event in glorious sunshine

In its seventh year, the event was again hosted by Sue Fry and Liz Lumber from Eastbourne Runs and more than 80 volunteers helped out.

This year the Eastbourne 10k raised money for local charity The JPK project. The course is flat and fast on the prom and starts at the Bandstand on the midddle prom. The results were:

Men 1st - Arnold Weston (Team Bath AC) 35:17 2nd – Ross Brocklehurst (Brighton Phoenix) 35:21 3rd – Fintan Pearce (Eastbourne Rovers)35:25

Women 1st - Ruby Whyte - Wilding (Lewes AC) 37:38 2nd - Grace Baker - (Hastings AC) 38:31 3rd - Rebecca Robinson (Kendal AC) 38:47 Dee Harmer and the Fish2Water team were on the finish line water station and the Sea Cadets were on the water stations at 5k/8k.

Willingdon Scouts were on hand with oranges and Jelly Babies while David Webb was the lead bike.

Here are some pictures from the event by Sue Fry and Steve Farley.

