Eastbourne ace Slaughter clinches 39th British Masters title

Despite challenging weather conditions, Eastbourne Rovers ace Brian Slaughter continued his dominance in masters athletics, winning his 39th British title at the British Masters Indoor Pentathlon in Sheffield.

As always he started strongly, claiming victory in the opening 60m hurdles – a tricky event he’s always happy to get out of the way first.

Setting the tone for the day, Slaughter – competing in the over-65 class – clocked a time just four hundredths of a second faster than last year.

He followed that up with another win in the long jump, leaping 21cm further than last year’s performance.

Brian Slaughter tops the podium after his victory

In the shot put, Slaughter’s opening throw of 10.37m from a standing position was more than enough to secure win number three.

Although an abductor issue limited his performance in the high jump, Slaughter kept his cool and focused on the final event – the 1000m.

A strong finish sealed victory with a total of 3343 points – and his 39th British Masters title.

Next up, Slaughter shifts his focus to the Scottish Open Indoor at the Glasgow Indoor Arena.