Eastbourne Rovers were out in force for the final of the Sussex Cross Country league which took place at Stanmer Park.

Silver Medals for the Under-13 Sussex League Eastbourne Rovers boys' team. Jonah Messer, George Armstrong-Smith, Fin Lumber-Fry and Joshua Webster (Ben Wright was also part of the team but is not pictured)

Daisy Connor had a superb run, nudging into the lead on the final descent to claim victory in the under-15 girls’ race.

Her team-mate Freda Pearce fought hard, positioning fourth.

There was a lot at stake in the under-13 boys’ race, in which Fin Lumber-Fry battled well to place second behind Brighton & Hove rival George Gilbert.

Some of the Hastings AC team at Whitbread Hollow

This meant both George and Fin received well deserved gold medals for equal cumulative points from the league this season.

Jonah Messer had a very strong run to clinch fourth with George Armstrong-Smith eighth, Joshua Webster 11th, Byron Roberts 24th and Archie Franklin 26th.

The under-13 boys’ team of Fin Lumber-Fry, Jonah Messer, George Armstrong-Smith, Ben Wright and Joshua Webster received silver team medals for the league and were pipped to the post for the gold by just one point by the Brighton & Hove team.

Congratulations go to Fintan Pearce for his highest position this season in the under-17 boys race – he came in sixth.

Hailsham Harriers at the Tunbridge Wells

Evie Lennard also positioned an impressive fourth in the under-13 girls’ race.

Many of the Eastbourne Rovers juniors have earned their places for the upcoming UK inter-counties fixture at Loughborough on Saturday, March 11, and the English Schools Cross Country Championships in Nottingham seven days later.

Their coach Chris Voice said: “The young athletes have trained and competed hard this season with such positive attitudes and will hopefully be rewarded with results they deserve in these major events.”

Additional results from the Stanmer Park league fixture:

Run Wednesdays at the Eastbourne 5

U11s – Georgia Lennard (18th), Charlie Davey (25th), Jake Cooper (46th).

U13s – Elsa Ducat (27th), Chyna Wai (21st), Alicia Stone (38th).

U15s – Chae Wai (21st), Tom Petherick (21st), Oscar Mizen (22nd).

Veteran women – Third-place team/ bronze overall for the league – Jennifer Brown, Sue Fry, Liz Lumber, Heather Jenner.

HASTINGS AC

Hastings AC are second in the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League standings after some fine performances in the latest fixture at Whitbread Hollow.

The penultimate league fixture was held on a beautiful day, with lovely scenery and, as ever, great team spirit among the club members.

All eyes are now on the last race in Pett next month.

Meanwhile Evelyn Moynihan wore a Sussex vest for the first but surely not the last time at the south east Sussex schools Inter-counties fixture.

At the last Sussex Cross Country League races of the season at Stanmer Park, it was a quieter-than-normal day because it was also a busy weekend of national events .

Hastings AC results at Stanmer:

U11G: 19th Bella Taylor 10.49. Bella ran a great race, as ever with a smile on her face. U17M: 14th Toby Booth 21.13 – a great result for him. Senior Women: 47th (8th F35) Amy Rodway. Senior Men: 11th James Crombie; 71st (7th M50) Chris Brandt (M55).

As reported last week, after the four Sussex League races, Hastings AC’s Rae Le Fay took the silver medal in the under-17 category.

Congratulations went to Hastings AC’s Sophie Markwick for taking the first female position at a challenging and hilly course in the Coatesville Half Marathon in New Zeland.

She was 17th overall in a time of 1.30.41.

It was an impressive achievement – and came while she was on holiday.

Sadly for the Hastings club she will be moving to Leeds when she returns home.

That’s a sad loss to HAC – Sophie has been with the club since she was 10.

Meanwhile Jack Madden won the 16-mile pier-to-pier race hosted by Hastings Runners finishing in 1.39.15.

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Hailsham Harriers crossed the Sussex-Kent border for their latest race outing.

Famed for the scenic and challenging route, meticulous organisation, value for money and friendly marshals, the Tunbridge Wells half marathon took place last Sunday, celebrating its 40th anniversary.

It is one of the biggest events in the UK, organised by Tunbridge Wells Harriers, who have hosted the event for over 30 years.

The course is both testing and picturesque with a one-lap circuit through the Kent countryside, with a few notable hills thrown in – but this did not deter 1,500 runners from entering.

Six Hailsham Harriers ran in the race, producing fantastic performances.

Lianne Leakey, first home for the Harriers, finished in 1:29:58, followed by Chris Little 1:52:39, Leeland Pavey 1:55:53, Victoria Little 2:04:54, Felicity Williams 2:07:33 and Darren Gillett 2:36:50.

Over the past 10 years the race has donated over £200,000 to charity and local causes directly from race surplus.

RUN WEDNESDAYS

Eastboune running club Run Wednesdays took a team of 11 runners to the Eastbourne five-mile race.

The event, hosted by We Run They Run I Run, takes participants on three loops of Eastbourne promenade for a fast and flat race.

Special mention goes to Run Wednesdays runners Melissa Marshall and Ross Brooks for completing their first ever competitive race.

Club runner Tina MacEnhill said: “We Run, They Run, I Run put on another great race for the Eastbourne 5.

"The loop between the Water Works and Fisherman’s Green makes the run a great opportunity to cheer on fellow runners.

"Run Wednesdays newcomers Robert and Sam Ramsden, put on a fine performance.

"Tracy Erridge and Kevin Moulding showed a clean pair of heels, both finishing in excellent times.

"Run Wednesdays members have always supported this event and yet again were out in force marshalling and supporting the runners.”

