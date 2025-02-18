Eastbourne and District Indoor Bowls Club report

Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club is well represented in the latter stages of both National and County Competitions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Men’s National Over 50 Triples competition Rob Morphett, Andy Hayward and Steve Boswell are through to the Area final to play Richard Moses, Richard Dray and Paul Gandey from Adur IBC this coming Monday.

In the Ladies National competitions Jo Morris convincingly beat Perrine Salvatori ( Preston ) in the Area final of the 2 Bowl Singles to progress to the last 16 in the National finals to be played in Nottingham in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo also qualified for the National finals in the Over 60 Singles when she overcame Anne Bernard ( IOW) 22-16 in the Area final.

Eastwood Memory Cafe Outdoor Bowling

In the Over 60 Pairs Jo and her playing partner Pat Bain will play Carol Williams and Linda Gray ( Adur ) in the Area final at Preston IBC this coming Sunday.

In the Over 50 Triples Nicki Dale, Linda Stanley and Barbara Graham have reached the Area final and will qualify for the National finals in Nottingham if they can overcome Anne Bernard, Leen Hampshire and Pauline Proud ( IOW).

In the Men’s County Singles competition Rob Morphett has reached the semi finals and will play Andy Smalldridge ( Preston ) for a place in the final to be played at Horsham IBC on the 9th March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with Steve Boswell and Andy Hayward, Rob has also reached the semi finals of the Triples competition and if they beat a team from Falaise IBC this coming Saturday they will qualify for the final.

In the Ladies County Singles competition Jo Morris will play her club compatriot Mandy Carrie in the semi finals.

In the Unbadged Singles Tracy Nethercot will play Chris Bruce( Arun ) in the semi finals.

In the Badged Pairs Jo Morris and Pat Bain will play another Eastbourne & District pair Sharon Forward and Barbara Graham in the semi finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Unbadged Pairs Julie Benge and Jo Brand will play Sheila Broad( Worthing ) and her playing partner in the semi finals.

In the Fours Di Carpenter, Pauline Phillips, Gill Henty and Barbara Jackson will play a team from Adur skipped by Sandra Godfrey in the semi finals.

Jo Morris reached the last 16 in the National finals of the Champion of Champions competition played in Dorset and was drawn against Rebecca Moorbey ( St Neots & District ) in the 1st round. Although beaten 21-10 it was a tremendous achievement by Jo to reach that stage of the competition. Rebecca went on to win the competition.