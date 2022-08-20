Eastbourne and Hailsham athletes star on Downs and at castle

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, led by Race Director Neil Kirby, saw competitors from across the UK compete in a point to point trail race, finishing in Eastbourne.

Run Wednesdays had a team of 12 runners in the 20-mile race, including club founder and coach Danny Garbett. Members also helped UK Ultra as volunteers.

For Joanna Cain, it was the longest race completed since joining the club. “I became a member of Run Wednesdays in October 2021 as I wanted to progress in my running journey so needed some coaching and development.

Run Wednesdays athletes at the South Downs 100-mile and 20-mile races

"The Run Wednesdays team has given me such a huge amount of support, encouragement and friendship since I have joined and I have been participating in races.

"I have been running for just over two years and I have now completed my first UK Ultra event. This for me was an incredible achievement.”

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

The Harriers hosted the return of their annual relays in the grounds of Herstmonceux Castle.

Hailsham Harriers at the Herstmonceux Castle relays

Because of flooding and then Covid, the relays haven't been staged since 2018 so it was a pleasure to see 50 teams take part from Heathfield Road Runners, Tri-Tempo Eastbourne, Meads Runners, Eastbourne Rovers, Hastings Runners, Bexhill Runners and Triathletes, Hellingly Rugby Club, Run Wednesdays, Polegate Plodders and Seafront Shufflers.

Every team had four runners each running the 1.5-mile course on road and trail, starting and finishing at the castle steps. Hastings Runners men won overall in 32:00 with Hailsham Harriers ladies 38:20 and a Hailsham Harriers mixed team 36:22 taking their categories.

Hailsham Harriers fielded five teams and running were Samantha Neame, Hannah Deubert-Chapman, Charlie Long, Martin Bell, Ross Brocklehurst, Carl Barton, Adam Davies, Graham Woolley, Graham Purdye, Chris Shoult, Don Currie, Lianne Leakey, Aislinn Darvell, Alissa Ellis, Wendy Robson, Annette Feakes, and Helen O'Sullivan.