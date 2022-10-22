Eastbourne and Hastings runners relish cross country challenge at Blackcap

The Eastbourne Rovers juniors performed brilliantly in the first fixture of the league this season. Some of the team had represented the club the previous day at the Sussex Cross Country in Goodwood.

But this didn’t stop the young talented squad positioning well amongst the field of 60 children from various clubs that participated.Evie Lennard and Fin Lumber-Fry continued to dominate by positioning 1st by healthy margins in the under-13s race.

Team-mate Jonah Messer, making his debut to the league, was a strong second.

Eastbourne Rovers at Black Cap, Lewes

Charlie Davey placed a superb fifth in the under-11 boys’ race with Fox Andrews, returning to the squad after injury, in an impressive seventh place. Dermot O Rourke showed his hard work in training is paying off by placing third U17 boy.Buoyed by the exciting wins in the junior races, no fewer than 41 senior Eastbourne Rovers lined up for a 10:30am start. It was notable how many Rovers attended, when they only had six attending the final race of last season.The senior course is a challenging but scenic five-mile route on the downland above Lewes. It is considered a nice introduction into cross country as it doesn’t have the mud like some of the other routes in the six-race series.

The weather remained sunny and mild, there was barely any breeze which is a bonus for running when up on high ground. A sea of 433 colourful club vests set off on time.For many Rovers, it was their first cross country since joining the club, and some were graduates of the successful Couch to 5k programmes.

All performed admirably and helped the team secure second place out of 18 teams, behind Crowborough in first and ahead of Lewes AC in third.

Alison Moore continued her good run of form with an outstanding win in the women’s race, completing the course in just 34:32. Team mate Sue Fry took second place in 35:27.There were no podium spots in the men’s race, but first Rover home Stuart Pelling was 12th overall with a speedy time of 31.40.If you are interested in joining Rovers, visit www.eastbourneroversac.co.uk

Hastings Runners at Blackcap

Hastings athletics

Hastings Runners and Hastings AC got their new partnership off to a flying start.

Fielding a combined team for the first time ever, the two clubs had a superb start in the opening East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League fixture on a glorious autumnal morning on the South Downs at Blackcap, above Lewes.

The 34-strong line-up acquitted themselves really well, finishing a close 4th out of 17 teams behind early leaders Crowborough AC, with last season's series runner-up Will Withecombe spearheading their challenge with an excellent 7th place in a record ESSCCL field of 432 runners.

Hastings AC members at Blackcap

Conditions underfoot on the undulating 4.80-mile course were excellent, with some long steady climbs in the first half of the race and just one short, sharp hill on the mainly flat and downhill second half.

Hastings Runners times: Will Withecombe 30.46; Andrew Shipilov 35.26; Paul Lambert 35.31; Martin Noakes 36.19; Neil Jeffries 38.35; Jamie Kennedy 39.00; Claire Thomas 39.13; Martin Turner 40.02; Trevor Saunders 40.30; Andy Knight 41.10; Mark Storey 42.51; Piers Brunning 43.01; Simon Trevena 43.59; Tamsin West 44.15; Jane Coles 44.15; Jo Nevett 47.07; Paul Hope 48.22; David Bratby 48.39; Phil Morris 50.52; Trish Audis 51.32; Brian Kirkdale 51.34; Sarah Marzaioli 52.48; Sylvia Huggett 53.36; Yockie Richardson 54.50; Jo Edwards 56.16; Natasha Slow 63.16.

Hastings AC times: Nickolaj Kennett 33.30; Dave Turner 33.57; Tim Archer 34.15; Chris Brandt 35.02; Simon Fiddler 35.23; Jenna Levett 37.21; Amy Rodway 40.09; Rosy Clements 49.22.

HASTINGS AC

Hastings AC members at Blackcap

A few HAC runners made it to Goodwood for the first Sussex League race of the season. Cobey Buckley, Rae Le Fay, Kaitlyn OReily, Evelyn Moynihan and Sean Parker Harding all flew the flag superbly.

20:20 RUNNING CLUB

Rye-based 20:20 Running Club had a small representation at the Port Lympne 5k and 10k - and they brought home some silverware.

Stephen Smith won the 5k in 20:33 and Lucy Hill completed the 10k in 1:04:11.