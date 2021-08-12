Eastbourne bareknuckle boxer promises fireworks

Charlie Milner is ready for his next outing

Charlie Milner promises explosive heavyweight action when he returns to the bareknuckle boxing ring tomorrow evening.

At nine days’ notice, Milner has stepped in to face Carl Hobley on BKB 21 at London’s O2 at Indigo Arena.

Milner has had three wins inside a minute since his last bareknuckle fight, a defeat to Dan Podmore for the British title, and the Eastbourne battler expects more fireworks this weekend.

Hobley is an all-action puncher who had a stoppage of Rob Cunningham in his last fight and Milner said: “I know he’s tough and he likes to let his hands go.