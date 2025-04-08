Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club ladies retain title

By Malcolm Goman
Contributor
Published 8th Apr 2025, 22:42 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The ladies of Eastbourne & District Bowls Club convincingly beat Adur 101-65 to retain the Sussex County League championship.

Jo Morris had a fantastic run in the National Over 60 Singles in Nottingham.

In the last 16 she beat Jane Duguid (North Cave) 21-16, in the last eight she beat Sandra Jones (Malvern Hills) 21-14 and in the semi finals beat Tina Broderick (Wellingborough) 21-18 to reach the final against Tina Smitham (Cumbria), who beat her 5-21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jo was also in the National Two Bowl Singles finals and beat Ann Baggett (Stanley) 21-9 in the last 16 before going out to Rebecca Willgress (Norfolk) 9-21 in the last eight.

Jo has done Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club really proud and has further chance of glory when she partners Pat Bain in the the National Over 60 Pairs finals in the next few days

Related topics:Nottingham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice