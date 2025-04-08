Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club ladies retain title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ladies of Eastbourne & District Bowls Club convincingly beat Adur 101-65 to retain the Sussex County League championship.

Jo Morris had a fantastic run in the National Over 60 Singles in Nottingham.

In the last 16 she beat Jane Duguid (North Cave) 21-16, in the last eight she beat Sandra Jones (Malvern Hills) 21-14 and in the semi finals beat Tina Broderick (Wellingborough) 21-18 to reach the final against Tina Smitham (Cumbria), who beat her 5-21.

Jo was also in the National Two Bowl Singles finals and beat Ann Baggett (Stanley) 21-9 in the last 16 before going out to Rebecca Willgress (Norfolk) 9-21 in the last eight.

Jo has done Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club really proud and has further chance of glory when she partners Pat Bain in the the National Over 60 Pairs finals in the next few days