Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
12 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
13 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
15 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain

Eastbourne Downs Golf Club: Barry Wooller dominates Senior prize-giving

Barry Wooller was recognised as the stand out senior golfer for the 2022/23 season at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club last week (Wednesday, March 22).

By Jon GrossContributor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:29 GMT

The Eastbourne Senior Section gathered for the annual prize-giving, led by Mike Smith and Club Captain Rasaul Shahilow.

A total of 29 trophies were presented including monthly medals, knockout trophies and an order of merit cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Club Captain Barry Wooller received a number of the most significant trophies, notably having won the Seniors Championship (both Gross and Net categories); the Lewis Cannon trophy; the March Medal (Division 1); and the Kennet Cup - this trophy presented to the most consistently high performing player from the seven monthly Medals over the season.

Most Popular
Senior Golfer of the Year Barry Wooller pictured with Mike Smith
Senior Golfer of the Year Barry Wooller pictured with Mike Smith
Senior Golfer of the Year Barry Wooller pictured with Mike Smith

Also worthy of recognition is the very successful season of Peter Vermaak. Peter won the Centenary Shield; August Medal (Division 2) and the Winter Knockout Pairs with Rasaul Shahilow. Peter has also made it through to the Winter Knockout Singles Final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The gathering came just two weeks after the very sad passing of Club stalwart Martin Greenhalgh. Martin was instrumental in the organisation of Senior's matches against other local clubs, and also the Captain of the EDGC Inter-League team. He is missed by all those at EDGC and by the many golfers across East Sussex with whom these matches brought him into contact.