Eastbourne Downs Golf Club: Barry Wooller dominates Senior prize-giving

Barry Wooller was recognised as the stand out senior golfer for the 2022/23 season at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club last week (Wednesday, March 22).

The Eastbourne Senior Section gathered for the annual prize-giving, led by Mike Smith and Club Captain Rasaul Shahilow.

A total of 29 trophies were presented including monthly medals, knockout trophies and an order of merit cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Club Captain Barry Wooller received a number of the most significant trophies, notably having won the Seniors Championship (both Gross and Net categories); the Lewis Cannon trophy; the March Medal (Division 1); and the Kennet Cup - this trophy presented to the most consistently high performing player from the seven monthly Medals over the season.

Senior Golfer of the Year Barry Wooller pictured with Mike Smith

Also worthy of recognition is the very successful season of Peter Vermaak. Peter won the Centenary Shield; August Medal (Division 2) and the Winter Knockout Pairs with Rasaul Shahilow. Peter has also made it through to the Winter Knockout Singles Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad