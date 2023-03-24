Eastbourne Downs Golf Club: Barry Wooller dominates Senior prize-giving

The Eastbourne Senior Section gathered for the annual prize-giving, led by Mike Smith and Club Captain Rasaul Shahilow.
A total of 29 trophies were presented including monthly medals, knockout trophies and an order of merit cup.
Former Club Captain Barry Wooller received a number of the most significant trophies, notably having won the Seniors Championship (both Gross and Net categories); the Lewis Cannon trophy; the March Medal (Division 1); and the Kennet Cup - this trophy presented to the most consistently high performing player from the seven monthly Medals over the season.
Also worthy of recognition is the very successful season of Peter Vermaak. Peter won the Centenary Shield; August Medal (Division 2) and the Winter Knockout Pairs with Rasaul Shahilow. Peter has also made it through to the Winter Knockout Singles Final.
The gathering came just two weeks after the very sad passing of Club stalwart Martin Greenhalgh. Martin was instrumental in the organisation of Senior's matches against other local clubs, and also the Captain of the EDGC Inter-League team. He is missed by all those at EDGC and by the many golfers across East Sussex with whom these matches brought him into contact.