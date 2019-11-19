Eastbourne Eagles make marquee signing for 2020 season

Rising British speedway star Drew Kemp will be an Eastbourne Eagle in 2020.

His signing was announced this morning (November 19) by the Sussex club.

The 18-year-old is the reigning British Under-19 champion and made his debut last month for Great Britain in a senior test match against Denmark.

He has also represented his country at Under-21 level.

Kemp is regarded as one of the hottest young properties in British speedway and the Eagles are delighted to have captured his signature.

Joint team manager Trevor Geer said: “Drew is absolutely buzzing about coming to Arlington and I’m sure our fans cannot wait to see him in our colours.

“We have built an exciting, entertaining team and, once again, it is an all British 1 to 7.

“A whole crop of talented youngsters is coming into British speedway at the moment and we have three of them at Arlington in Drew, Tom Brennan and Jason Edwards.

“I’m sure those three will learn from our more experienced riders and also enjoy friendly rivalry with each other.”

Kemp rode last year in the Championship for Sheffield before losing his place in a mid-season reshuffle. He also rode for Kent in the National Development League.

Will Pottinger, co-team manager with Trevor Geer, commented: I’m delighted that we can include Drew in the team as he’s a great talent on a speedway bike.

“We identified him as one of our top targets for next season and we’ve beaten off several teams to get his signature.

“He’s got potential to score plenty of points and improve his average from the reserve berth.

“I worked with Drew at Cradley in 2018 and I’m sure I and everyone will look forward to working with him again in 2020.”

The confirmed Eastbourne team: Tom Brennan, Jason Edwards, Drew Kemp, Edward Kennett, Lewi Kerr, Richard Lawson and Kyle Newman.