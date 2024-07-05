Eastbourne Eagles will ride again as speedway revival campaign roars on
An Eagles side will take on Thurrock Hammers, a similarly trackless club, in a special challenge match at Iwade, near Sittingbourne, on September 22.
Eagles’ initial meeting at Iwade, against Kent in April, was a resounding success with turnstile officials reporting 365 Eastbourne supporters in a crowd approaching 800.
Save Eastbourne Speedway co-leader Michael Gray said: “The attendance figures in April showed beyond doubt that there is a strong public desire for the return of Eastbourne Speedway. If supporters can turn out in that sort of number again, it will further strengthen our case.”
Eagles last rode at their long-standing Arlington Stadium in 2021 before a mid-season financial collapse. The Dugard family, who own the arena, have since declined bids to reopen the venue to speedway, though stock car racing has continued.
Campaigners say that an approach to the stadium to run five meetings at non-league level in 2025 has been rejected but Gray said: “We have a lot of respect for the Dugard family, after all they kept our sport alive here for many years.
"But we have a fully-costed plan and we believe speedway at Arlington can be viable. I think it is clear that the support is there and we cannot let the Eagles name die.”
The club have issued an appeal to the national speedway fraternity for an experienced promoter to step forward to front the Eagles’ revival bid.
They will stage one further meeting at Iwade this year, an individual event on October 13. Hastings Saxons, the club’s amateur offshoot, take on Cradley and Weymouth, again at Iwade, on July 28.
