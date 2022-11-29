Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eastbourne gymnastics group secure sports grant

A gymnastics group in Eastbourne has welcomed a grant to buy a new tumble track.

By India Wentworth
3 hours ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 1:25pm

Be Gymnastics, which can be found in the Highfield Industrial Estate, has secured a £250 Team Sport Award grant from UK Power Networks towards a new tumble track, where gymnasts can safely perfect flips, somersaults and other skills.

Phil Burke, a lead field engineer at UK Power Networks, is part of a team of parents who fundraise for the club all year round and he nominated the group for his employer’s award scheme. Phil, whose daughters train with Be Gymastics said: “The club brings children together and gives them a chance to progress through the levels. It felt good to be able to give something back by supporting the members and they appreciated it.”

Hide Ad

Beth Winter, head coach, said: “We are delighted UK Power Networks has provided this funding, which is a great help to our community club.”

Most Popular

-
Hide Ad

More news from Eastbourne