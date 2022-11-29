Be Gymnastics, which can be found in the Highfield Industrial Estate, has secured a £250 Team Sport Award grant from UK Power Networks towards a new tumble track, where gymnasts can safely perfect flips, somersaults and other skills.

Phil Burke, a lead field engineer at UK Power Networks, is part of a team of parents who fundraise for the club all year round and he nominated the group for his employer’s award scheme. Phil, whose daughters train with Be Gymastics said: “The club brings children together and gives them a chance to progress through the levels. It felt good to be able to give something back by supporting the members and they appreciated it.”