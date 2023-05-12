Eastbourne, Hailsham, Hastings and Polegate athletes enjoy everything from marathons to track and field

The East Sussex athletics scene is always a thriving one – but the number of events keeping local clubs busy in recent weeks has been off the scale. Here’s our latest round-up, featuring Eastbourne Rovers, Hailsham Harriers, HY Runners, Hastings Runners and Polegate Plodders – taking part in everything from marathons to obstable-course races and track and field events.

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

The past two weekends have seen Hailsham Harriers produce record team turnouts for the start of the Sussex Grand Prix League.

This is a road running competition open to affiliated clubs in Sussex where 12 races take place, of varying distances, between March and November in a bid to compete for individual and team prizes.

Hailsham Harriers at Rye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race number two took place at Haywards Heath, a 10-mile race organised by Nice Work, which also formed part of the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend.

Hailsham runners were out in full force on the challenging course, fielding 22 runners.

Two of Hailsham's' newest members, Claire Hope and Louise Williams, competed in the event, their first race for the Harriers and longest distance since they graduated in the club’s inaugural Couch to 5K program held last year.

First Harrier home saw the speedy Graham Woolley finish in an impressive time of 1:08:06 followed by Helen O’Sullivan 1:12:44, Mark Bassett 1:19:41, Graham Purdye 1:21:16, Leeland Pavey 1:23:50, Fluffy Smith 1:26:13, Chris Little 1:27:17, Steph Bassett 1:29:19, Victoria Little 1:29:30, Hannah Deubert-Chapman 1:32:20, Frances Delves 1:32:35, Katy Reed 1:34:40, Rebecca Holland 1:38:44, Katie Manley 1:40:35, Sam Neame 1:41:37, Michelle Hollands 1:41:38, Julie Lewis-Clements 1:45:15, Louise Williams 1:45:10, Lisa Philips-Horner 1:45:32, Darren Gillett 1:54:28 and Claire Hope 1:56:39.

Eastbourne Rovers' U17 and U20 athletes at Lewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Sunday brought race number three in the league, held at Peasemarsh, near Rye, which saw an even greater club turnout with a record 27 Harriers taking part in the Rye 10 mile, again organised by Nice Work Events team.

On a tough course with challenging climbs, amongst beautiful scenic countryside and rural surroundings, Hailsham’s black and red race spirit shone through.

Lianne Leakey placed second female overall with Hannah Deubert Chapman, Tina Macenhill and Helen O’Sullivan winning their respective age categories.

The full results were: Adam Davies 1:08:55, Graham Woolley 1:10:00, Lianne Leakey 1:10:01, Helen O’Sullivan 1:15:13, Carl Barton 1:17:11, Don Currie 1:18:01, Simon Haddon 1:19:18, Graham Purdye 1:19:19, Mark Bassett 1:19:56, Tom Price 1:21:09, Tina Macenhill 1:22:52, Leeland Pavey 1:23:44, Tracy Erridge 1:25:17, Gary Smith 1:25:29, Katy Reed 1:31:41, Victoria Little 1:32:45, Hannah Deubert-Chapman 1:32:47, Frances Delves 1:33:58, Steph Bassett 1:36:34, Sam Neame 1:37:40, Rebecca Holland 1:40:52, Michelle Hollands 1:40:53, Lisa Phillips-Horner 1:47:18, Ros Thomson 1:51:46, Claire Hope 1:55:08, Darren Gillett 1:57:37 and Norman Harris 2:26:40

Ivy, Barry and Little John from the HY Runners OCR team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race four in the league takes place this Sunday, the Horsham 10k.

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

Rovers AC’s under-13 team made a strong start to their track season, finishing joint second with Lewes AC in the first Sussex League match at Withdean Stadium, Brighton.

Their points score of 151 (behind Brighton & Hove AC on 206 points) is a fantastic marker to build on during the rest of season.

Becky Goldsmith of Polegate Plodders at the London Marathon

Outstanding in the girls’ events was Kristi Prifiti, who was first in the 70m hurdles (12.9sec), first in the 150m (20.8sec – fastest time on the night) and ran the anchor leg of the winning 4x100m relay team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having a similarly successful night in the boys’ events was Joshua Webster winning both the 75m hurdles (14.0sec) and the 1000m (3min 20sec) with both being personal best marks.

Aidan Pringle had an excellent debut winning the boys’ 75m (10.8sec) and coming 2nd in the Long Jump (3.95m).

Other top three finishers were as follows: Boys: Byron Roberts 600m 2nd 1min 47sec, Long Jump B 2nd 3.52m; Fox Andrews 600m B 2nd 2mins 0sec,Javelin B 1st 11.11m; Jack Shires Javelin 2nd 22.55m, High Jump 3rd 1.15m; Fletcher Howcroft Shot Putt 2nd 6.23m, High Jump B 2nd 1.05m; Charlie Davey 75m hurdles B 2nd 16.1sec; Archie Franklin 1000m B 3rd 3mins 40sec; Vinnie Hardy Shot Putt B 3rd 4.06m; Girls: Lily Holmes 70m hurdles B 1st14.0sec, 75m 3rd 11.3sec; Ayana Reid 150m B 2nd 22.7sec, 600m B3rd 2mins 1sec; Chyna Wai 1000m B 2nd 3mins 49sec; Sophie Homer 600m B 3rd 2mins 5sec, Shot Putt 3rd 4.20m; Grace Luford-Brown Long Jump B 3rd 3.06m.

Other valuable team members on the night were Elsa Ducat, Sophie Cann and Jake Cooper, along with Alicia Stone, Amy Coughlan, Connie Bright-Prescott, Georgia Lennard, Logan Boddy and Zach Soan, who were competing for the first time and gaining experience in this age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening ended with exciting 4x100m relays in which the girls’ A team finished first in a time of 58.7sec and the boys’ A team finished 2nd in 58.3sec.

Most of the young athletes have come to the club as a result of success at school in cross country or sprinting and so many were trying field events for the first time in this match.

The excellent team score was the result of their running training over the last few months and their willingness to try throwing, long jump or high jump.

Team manager Felicity Webster said: “It was brilliant to see so many new athletes in the team and for everyone to be supporting each other in their performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These league matches bring together the best athletes in Sussex and it was fantastic to see us being so competitive this early in the season.

"It’s an excellent start and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone building on these performances over the next few months.”

With the track season well under way, Eastbourne Rovers U17 and U20 athletes competed for Sussex in the Youth Development League, held in Lewes.

James Jewell was thrilled with his two wins. A relaxed 1500m saw him come through in 4.13.42 for a personal best followed by a fast 2.03.31 in the 800m for another PB. He was joined by Ben Brown in the 1500m who came 1st in the ‘B’ string in 4.30.94.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Brudenell, in the 400m, was rewarded with a first place in 51.29 (PB) then dipped under 23sec for a second place in the 200m (PB).

Caitlyn Spencer used the 100m as her warm-up gaining second place in 13.5 secs before she blasted round the bend in the 200m to record a PB of 26.88 for second spot in the ‘A’ string. Joining her was Zoe Wright who took 2nd in the ‘B’ string in 28.39, then leapt 3.99m in the long jump.

Fintan Pearce’s winter training in cross country paid off as he produced two PBs in the 800m in 2.12.97 and then tackled the 1500m steeplechase for the first time coming through in 2nd in 5.17.34. James Stephen (U20) raced over the 2000m steeplechase coming second in 6.59.89.

Eleanor Strevens was first in the 800m in 2. 1 3.09 and also decided to have a go at the steeplechase with another win in 5. 14.17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Hutchison got very close to her best in the 400m coming 3rd in 68.6 – as did sprinter Aoife Cherrill in her 100m in 14.4.

More personal bests came from Thomas Chaffey in the 100m (12.06) and 200m (26.69 ), Dermot O’Rourke in the 1500m in 4.45.8 and Ellen Bregazzi in the 100m (14.96).

Eastbourne Rovers athletes Freda Pearce and Fin Lumber-Fry were selected to represent the South East region at the TCS Mini London Marathon.

The event took place the day before the London Marathon and was a special occasion as the young runners raced on closed roads over the 2.6k distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a previous participant himself, world 1500m champion Jake Wightman started the junior championship races, which began at Horseguards’ Parade, passing landmarks such as St James’ Park and Buckingham Palace before finishing at The Mall.Freda Pearce had a very impressive run placing 39th out of a vast field of talented athletes in the under-15 girls’ race.

It is particularly impressive as this is the first year for Freda in this age category.Fin Lumber-Fry had an unfortunate start to his race as his shoe came off during a dramatic start in the Uuder-13 boys’ race.

This didn’t deter Fin, who made the spilt-second decision to continue the race wearing just one shoe.

He showed incredible resilience and determination to finish the race for the South East team and to claim his well deserved medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fin had heel bruising and blisters and said: “It wasn’t the race that I’d anticipated as I lost a shoe at the start but I am so pleased I finished the race and hope to be back again next year and to get a better start.”

Next up for the Eastbourne Rovers juniors are the Sussex County Track & Field Championships at the K2, Crawley, this weekend.

HY RUNNERS

HY Runners were in action at the Rye 5 and 10-mile races on Sunday.

The scenic country lanes around Peasmarsh and Rye presented an undulating course with some challenging hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This didn’t put HY’s Stuart Piper off as he put in a strong performance in the five-mile out and back contest, winning the race in 29:56.

Next across the line for HY was David Maze in 3rd place in 31:54. John Badrock was next in 33:53 (1st MV50), followed by Ivy Buckland who was the 1st lady back in an impressive 35:32.

Other results included Richard Benn in 36:55, Joseph O’Gorman 38:09, Chris Castleman 38:32, Susannah Gates 42:58 and 3rd lady, Claire Martin 44:49 (1st FV40), Andrew Batsford 46:26, Mark Tewkesbury 46:58, Jackie Barker 47:29, Susan Dunn 49:26 (1st FV50), Joanne Smith 51:21 and Michelle Harrod 1:04:23.

The 10-mile race consisted of athletes running out for 3.5 miles before commencing a three-mile loop that brought them back to the same point to return the final 3.5 miles to the finish.

Terry Puxty was first back for HY clocking 1:07:55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Moore completed it in 1:16:06 with Todd Fitz-Hugh not far behind in 1:16:17.

Rachel Wigmore was the first HY lady back and 1st FV40 in 1:18:24.

Other results as follows: Ben Jones 1:23:18, Quintin Askes 1:23:23, Sonnii Pine 1:26:06, Nicky Stiles 1:27:06, Leanne Badrock 1:27:07 and Lisa Buchanan 1:33:33.

It was a great start to the Spartan season for the HY Runners’ obstacle course race team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Buchanan placed 10th and Christopher Shipley 20th in the highly competitive men's elite race.

Ollie Garsed-Bennet was 6th and Dean Constable 7th home in their 45-49 male age group; Jason Wright came 4th in 50-54 males.

John Badrock was impressively first home in his age group in the open wave race and 7th overall.

Ivy Buchanan ran a strong 3k competitive wave and Fraser completed the 3k open wave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both kids gave it their all, and their grit and determination to succeed was very impressive.

Even little John Badrock joined in with a few of the obstacles on the 3k with Fraser.

The previous weekend Barry Buchanan, Chris Shipley and Jason Wright took part in a 3k time trial event for National team selection for the First Federated World Championships.

Barry and Jason each came first in their respective age categories with Chris placing 3rd in the elite wave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three have therefore qualified to represent UK at the Championships being held in Belgium later this year.

HASTINGS RUNNERS

Hastings Runners' Zoe Fairclough posted a superb victory as first lady finisher in the Rye 10 miler, a gruelling Sussex Grand Prix as well as club championship event in warm conditions on Sunday.

Zoe, who was second last year behind clubmate Yolanda King, took the lead after eight miles and finished 34 seconds clear of the runner-up in an excellent 69.29.

Adam Weller was first club member home, finishing 7th in 65.30, with Steve Stanley winning the M60 age category award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scenic course took in the lanes between Peasmarsh and Beckley, and attracted 206 runners including 50 Hastings Runners.

Hastings Runners' results: Adam Weller 01:05:30; Stuart Johnstone 1:08:48; Darren Barzee 1:08:56; Zoe Fairclough 1:09:29; Ashley Vora 1:10:53; Paul Burchett 1:12:36; Simon Linklater 1:12:53; Steven Stanley 1:15:36; Neil Jeffries 1:16:07; Joe Cruttenden 1:16:25; Graeme Grass 1:17:36; Andy Knight 1:19:09; John Simcox 1:19:48; Michael Norris 1:20:34; Matthew Miller 1:21:33; Adrian Barratt 1:21:42; Mark Storey 1:22:15; Kevin Davis 1:23:19; Charles Bowley 1:23:51; Tamsin West 1:26:25; Nick Webb 1:28:13; Trevor Briggs 1:28:55; Roland Baines 1:30:00; David Fairclough 1:30:58; Jon Smalldon 1:32:53; Keith Goodsell 1:32:57; Ruth Spiller 1:34:26; Jo French 1:36:50; Jess Hayward 1:37:26; Robert Dennis 1:37:33; Simon Weatherley 1:38:46; Marie Appleton 1:40:37; Craig Weeks 1:42:15; Mark Rodrigues 1:42:26; Susan Wilkinson 1:42:40; Marie Crawford 1:42:47; Kelly Derosa 1:44:21; Kate Lewis 1:44:51; Sarah Marzaioli 1:45:15; Tracy Ratnarajah 1:46:43; Susan Sparkes 1:49:11; Yockie Richardson 1:50:21; Kayla Quinnell 1:51:34; Krista Barzee 1:57:16; Adam Holland 2:02:38; Susan Mann 2:03:07; Lorraine Ashby 2:05:03; Louise Cavill 2:09:33; Amanda Robinson 2:15:46; Erica Wilson 2:17:25.

Six club members tackled the Rye 5 Mile race - Debra Van Aalst 48.30 (1st F60); Jackie Scott 49.48; Jo Nevett 51.58; Danny Ratnarajah 52.01; Shana Burchett 55.17; Joanne Fellows 62.42.

Yolanda King won the Haywards Heath 10 mile race in a very impressive time of 67.11.

POLEGATE PLODDERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four members of the Polegate Plodders took part in the 43rd London Marathon.

Becky Goldsmith was the club’s official representative having won the ballot last year and she finished in a time of 6hr 28min 12sec.

Becky started running 12 years ago and runs three times a week including a Plodders session and parkrun.

She said: “I’ve been entering the ballot for 10 years, both public and club, for around 10 years but have never been successful. So when I heard I had won the Plodders ballot, I was really excited but also very nervous as it was going to be my first road marathon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners often talk of the camaraderie and atmosphere when training and competing, and London was no different for Becky. “I’d joined an online group for the back of the pack runners and we called ourselves the Plod Squad, we wore green ribbons so we could recognise each other and I had a lot of support at the start and in-race from this wonderful group.”

Becky struggled with the first few miles but once she saw her support team and the pacers caught her up, she was able to get into a steady rhythm. The memories of finishing along The Mall will stay with her forever. “The final 100m were amazing, knowing everyone at home was watching; to make it extra special I had my sister waiting for me,” she said.

New Plodders President Caroline Gearing congratulated Becky.