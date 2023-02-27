The event is now in its 18th year is very much a community event and is most definitely aimed at runners of all abilities. The organisers said: “We are just as excited at seeing the last person finish as we are the first; it’s not too late to set yourself the challenge for 2023. Get out your running shoes and get training.“Also new for this year, we have more bands and entertainment along the route offering encouragement along the route and we will have 'pacers' to help you achieve your set goal or PB.“The ethos behind the Eastbourne Half Marathon is to raise money for charities and local good causes. Over the years we have given directly to charity over £140,000 and much, much more has been raised for entrants' own personal charities.