Eastbourne half marathon set to draw 1,000-plus
The 20th year of the popular race will bring more than 1,000 runners to the start line at Princes Park.
The main charity this year is St Wilfrid’s Hospice, and 92 runners have set up Justgiving pages for the cause.
There are still places available in the race – go to www.eastbourneruns.co.uk/eastbourne-half-marathon to enter. And local people are urged to come out and cheer on the runners.
The male course record – broken by Simon Heath last year – is 1:09:42; the female record 1:22:31. There’s a £100 prize up for grabs to quickest runner breaking the male or female record.
Prizes will also go to the top three male and females, age group winners, the top teams and the best male and females in the 17 to 20 age bracket.
The race will remember a long-standing core team organiser for the half marathon who passed away last year, Andy Holter, who was well known in the community. His wife Cherie and son Colby will start the race and will raise awareness for Mind.
Sea Cadets, Eastbourne Rovers and Fish2Water will staff the water stations and there’s hot chocolate, protein balls and wipes for all runners. In all 150 volunteers will be on duty.
The race is organised by Sue Fry and Liz Lumber of Eastbourne Runs who took over from Rupert and Jamie Ashford two years ago – and this year Rupert gets to run for the first time.
See sussexworld.co.uk/sport for news and photos on Sunday and throughout next week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.