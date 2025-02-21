Eastbourne half marathon set to draw 1,000-plus

It’s half marathon day in Eastbourne on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20th year of the popular race will bring more than 1,000 runners to the start line at Princes Park.

The main charity this year is St Wilfrid’s Hospice, and 92 runners have set up Justgiving pages for the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are still places available in the race – go to www.eastbourneruns.co.uk/eastbourne-half-marathon to enter. And local people are urged to come out and cheer on the runners.

Eastbourne Half Marathon action last year

The male course record – broken by Simon Heath last year – is 1:09:42; the female record 1:22:31. There’s a £100 prize up for grabs to quickest runner breaking the male or female record.

Prizes will also go to the top three male and females, age group winners, the top teams and the best male and females in the 17 to 20 age bracket.

The race will remember a long-standing core team organiser for the half marathon who passed away last year, Andy Holter, who was well known in the community. His wife Cherie and son Colby will start the race and will raise awareness for Mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sea Cadets, Eastbourne Rovers and Fish2Water will staff the water stations and there’s hot chocolate, protein balls and wipes for all runners. In all 150 volunteers will be on duty.

The race is organised by Sue Fry and Liz Lumber of Eastbourne Runs who took over from Rupert and Jamie Ashford two years ago – and this year Rupert gets to run for the first time.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

See sussexworld.co.uk/sport for news and photos on Sunday and throughout next week.