Eastbourne Junior Netball League thrives

Junior netball players in Eastbourne are getting ready to go again for the summer season.

The summer 2025 season of the Eastbourne Junior League begins in May and organisers are so excited to see the young talent pool growing.

If you would like information on finding a local club for juniors aged seven to16, contact [email protected] or their Facebook or Instagram pages.

Two of the Eastbourne Junior League netball teams

