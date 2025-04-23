Eastbourne junior racing driver Tom makes gains at Brands Hatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Algar is one of the youngest racing drivers in the country, competing in the Junior Saloon Car Championship for the 2025 season.

The 14-year-old from Eastbourne started in karts at age six and competed nationally, until a move into racing Citroen Saxos just after his 14th birthday.

With the dream of eventually racing British GTs, a move into the JSCC was the next inevitable step in his racing career.

With the JSCC featuring on the same bill as Touring Cars (TCR) and British Truck Racing (BTRC) at all the main circuits across the UK, including Brands Hatch, Silverstone and Donington Park, it was deemed the best junior championship for Tom.

Junior racing driver Tom Algar with his Citroen Saxo at Brands Hatch

The first round in March at Donington Park was a real test all round – with wet conditions, a greasy track and gremlins with the gearbox. Keeping it on track was an effort, but Tom brought his car home safely and ready for round two at Brands Hatch.

“Supporting the British Truck Racing at Brands Hatch is always a great event, with large crowds and the atmosphere is amazing. Brands is also my home circuit, and I love racing the short, technical circuit”, said Tom.

Round two at Brands Hatch over the Easter weekend was dry, and although some set up issues meant qualifying on the Saturday didn’t go exactly as planned, a thrilling race one that afternoon saw Tom battling with former team-mate Sherrie-Ann Powell over several laps, with only 0.2 seconds between them, eventually making a move and a gaining a place.

Tom had an excellent start in race two on Easter Sunday, making up a couple of places before paddock hill bend.

Tom Algar racing down Paddock Hill at Brands Hatch

The 15-minute race was another show of the best junior drivers in the country, with close and skilled racing from start to finish with less than one second per lap between them. Making up five places, Tom crossed the line in 11th, his best result so far.

This 2025 season sees Tom racing for Algar Racing, his family’s motorsport team, which also features two racing BMWs and a classic 1959 Sebring Sprite.

You can follow Tom’s progress via www.tomalgarracing.com or via Facebook (tom.algar35), Instagram (tomalgarracing) and YouTube (@TomAlgarRacing). There are sponsorship opportunities too, so if you would like to join Tom on his motorsport journey and be part of the team, contact him via his website or social media channels.