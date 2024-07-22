Eastbourne Open Bowls centenary tournament is a major success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

94th running of the Eastbourne Open in its Centenary year.

The 94th Eastbourne Open Bowls Tournament celebrated its100th anniversary this year.

Started in 1924 to provide an opportunity for local players to compete against visitors to the town and make new and enduring friendships, the Eastbourne Open commenced on Sunday, July 14.

As is customary, the event was opened by the Mayor of Eastbourne (Cllr. Candy Vaughan) at the 2024 Headquarters - Eastbourne B.C. Madam Mayor welcomed the players, particularly the visitors to the town, and wished them all good luck in the competitions before bowling two woods to get the event under way.

Eastbourne Mayor Cllr. Candy Vaughan opens the Tournament.

Sunday saw the first two rounds in the Men’s Singles, the first round of the Ladies Singles and also of the Men’s Triples.

The Mens Singles had six former Champions participating in the games held at Eastbourne BC, Gildredge Park BC and Hampden Park BA: Andrew Albion - Sidney Martlets BC (2015,2017), Graham Bridges - Grosvenor BC (2018) Francois Celada - Eastbourne BC (2006), Martin Biggleston - Eastbourne BC (2008), Jono Dalton - Downsman BC (2023), Robert Ramsden - Gildredge Park BC (2022).

After some quality matches only Andrew, Francois and Graham survived to enter round three on Tuesday. Martin fell to Chris ‘Wiggy’ Antiss (Knighton Victoria BC) 22-15, Jono fell to 2018 finalist Phil Saunders (Spartan & Lakeside BC) 21-18 and Robert went out to Dexter Weyand (St. Lawrence BC) 21-12

The Ladies Singles had three former Champions taking part: Mrs Gill Hill - Eastbourne BC (1996, 2001) Mrs Linda Stanley - Eastbourne BC (2017) and 7 times former winner Ms. Rachel Mackriell - Polegrove BC (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2018, 2019). The ‘luck of the draw’ meant they each had ’byes’ until the Tuesday matches.

Ladies' champion Jean Clements - Eastbourne BC - and the Mayor (Photos. Ralph Davies)

The first round was played on the greens of Gildredge Park BC and was a good day for members of the host club, with Anita Dixon, Helen Cunningham, Lorraine Phillips and Jenny Townsend all progressing to the second round.

The Mens Triples had a raft of new combinations and two of last years winners Barry Kenward and Jack Wilson - both Eastbourne BC were joined by club mate Gordon ‘Mr Basset’ Brown this time around. They successfully overcame Roger ‘The Bear’ Plant (Knighton Victoria BC), Jo Doust and George Murray (both Gildredge Park BC) 17-11.

On Monday it was the turn of the respective Pairs competitors. The Mens Pairs had a plethora of strong teams participating. Last year’s Champions split, with Richard Ascroft (Woodingdean BC) being joined by his club mate Ollie Ovett and Andrew Stanley (Eastbourne BC) teaming up with his club mate Martin ‘Thundering Herd’ Biggleston.

Unfortunately, due to contracting COVID, Andrew had to withdraw. Fancied duo Rob ‘Biggles’ Ferguson (Bearsted & Thurnham BC) and Dexter ‘Protege’ Weyand (St. Lawrence BC) progressed through the two rounds played at Motcombe Gardens BC, defeating another fancied duo - last year’s finalists - Dave ‘Uncle’ Payne and Adrian ‘Aunty’ Wainwright (both Eastbourne BC) 21-9.

Men’s Singles Champion Dexter Weyand - St. Lawrence BC - and the Mayor

The only Mens Triples game played in the evening saw the experienced team of Graham Bridges (Grosvenor BC), Jono Dalton (Downsman BC) and Paul Ward (Worthing Pavilion BC) progress against Gerry ‘The Cowboy’ Vincent (Chessington BC) Roy Cooper and Keith Rowsell (Spartan & Lakeside BC).

In the Mixed Pairs, reigning Champions Ellen Strevens and George Murray (both Gildredge Park BC) won through against the Eastbourne BC duo of Gill Hill and Fred Frensham 21-8 and in a good day for the the Strevens family, husband Arthur (Gildredge Park BC) with Leicestershire visitor Alison Johnson (Knighton Victoria BC) beat Wendy Davenport and Francois Celada (both Eastbourne BC) 17-14.

Tuesday morning commenced with the Singles competitions. The men playing at Eastbourne BC and Gildredge Park BC, the Ladies at Hampden Park BC.

The Mens matches saw some high quality, close matches and two of the remaining former Champions were defeated. Both playing in Section A at Eastbourne BC, Francois lost to Greg Laurenson (Bearsted & Thurnham BC) 23-20 after 28 ends and Graham Bridges lost 21-19 to Craig McKernon (Gildredge Park BC) after 29 ends - two fabulous games played in true sporting fashion. Phil Saunders, vanquisher of the defending Champion Jono Dalton, was beaten by Nigel Froud (Gildredge Park BC) 21-18 and in the other game Dexter defeated Lee Dixon (Spartan & Lakeside BC) 21-14.

The Ladies matches saw two former Champions leave the fray. Rachel Mackriell lost 21-18 to Lynne Cleaver (Eastbourne BC) and Linda Stanley went out to Cathy Greenwood (Gildredge Park BC) 21-15. The one remaining former Champion - Gill Hill - defeated the Tournament’s Ladies Representative Ellen Strevens 21-10 to move into round 3.

Tuesday evenings Mens Triples games played at Eastbourne BC saw the strongly fancied team of Graham Bridges (Grosvenor BC), Jono Dalton (Downsman BC) and Paul Ward (Worthing Pavilion BC) bow out to Joe ‘The Hat’ Cornelius (West Wimbledon BC), Chris ‘Wiggy’ Antiss (Knighton Victoria BC) and Andrew ‘Duck’ Albon (Sidley Martlets BC) 19-8. Rob ‘Biggles’ Ferguson, Andy ‘Pickle’ Hayward (Eastbourne BC) and Dexter ‘Protege’ Weyand won a close game against Ian Caitlin, BarryKing and Mick Rew (all Hampden Park BC) 21-18.

Rob’s father Ian Ferguson (Bearsted & Thurnham BC) teamed up with Bernie Catt (Eastbourne BC) and Greg Laurence to beat the Eastbourne trio of Barry ‘The Shark’ Kenward, Jack Wilson and Gordon ‘Mr Bassett’ Brown 20-13.

On Wednesday morning, the Mens Singles reached the 1/4 Final stage played at Eastbourne BC. In Section A, an in-form Craig McKernon beat Greg Laurenson 21-15, and Dexter ‘Protege’ Weyand took out Nigel Froud (Gildredge Park BC) 21-12. So it would be Craig against Dexter in the Semi-Final.

In Section B Jonathon ‘Jo’ Doust (Gildredge Park BC) beat Frank Russell (Sutton BC) 23-12 and former Gildredge Park favourite and last remaining Open Singles Champion) Andrew ‘Duck’ Albon (now of Sidley Martlets BC) beat Jason ‘Skywalker’ Horwood (Unattached) 21-16 to set up a tantalising Semi-Final against Jo.

The Ladies Singles 1/4 Finals were good for members of Eastbourne BC with three progressing to the Semis, including former Champion Gill Hill. The other Semi- Finalists were Pip Walker, and Jean Clements plus Lorraine Phillips (Gildredge Park BC).

Wednesday afternoon saw the commencement of the Mixed Triples, the first round being played at Gildredge Park BC and the second there and also at Eastbourne BC. Last year’s winners Julie Greenslade, Mike ‘Mr Chips’ Taylor and Andy ‘Pickle’ Hayward (all Eastbourne BC) moved through to Thursday’s 1/4 Finals with a 19-4 win over Eileen and John Kellum (Westborough Arlington BC) accompanied by Jim Pate (West Wimbledon BC). Jim is a resident of Texas U.S.A. and flew in for the event.

2021 Finalists and 2022 Champions Jill and Andy Seymour accompanied by Robert Ramsden (all Gildredge Park BC) also won through to round 3 where they would meet Ann Dixon, Bob Hapgood and Les Morgan (also all Gildredge Park BC).

Thursday opened with the Singles Semi-Finals. In the Mens Craig McKernon came up against Dexter ‘Protege’ Weyand who proved too strong on the day triumphing 21-9. The other game was a long and high class battle between Jo Doust and Andrew ‘Duck’ Albon. It finally went Jo’s way 21-20 taking the last remaining former Champion out of the Competition.

The Ladies Singles Semi-Finals saw Pip Walker progress to the Final with a strong 23-4 win over Lorraine Phillips and Jean Clements beat Gill Hill [the last remaining former Champion) 23-16. This set up an all Eastbourne BC Final.

In the Mens Pairs, Chris ‘Wiggy’ Antiss and Andrew ‘Duck’ Albon saw off the challenge of Ollie Ovett and Richard Ascroft 26-10 and the Gildredge Park duo Andy Seymour and Nigel Froud convincingly beat Rob ‘Biggles’ Ferguson and Dexter ‘Protege’ Weyand 20-8.

In the Mixed Pairs Julie Greenslade and Andy ‘Pickle’ Hayward won a tight game against the Royal Sovereign BC duo of Georgina Smith and Gary Selvey 16-15 where they were due to meet 2012 Champions Rachel Mackriell and Mike Taylor who overcame Carole Forge and John Morris (both Gildredge Park BC) 19-17.

The Mixed Triples saw reigning Champions Julie Greenslade, Mike ‘Mr Chips’ Taylor and Andy ‘Pickle’ Hayward move convincingly into the Semi-Finals winning 19-6 against the Gildredge Park BC team of Marlene Gallagher, Gary Clarke and Julia Fordham.

Better news for Gildredge Park BC was the performance of Jill and Andy Seymour, with Robert Ramsden, when winning 22-12 against their club mates Anita Dixon, Bob Hapgood and Les Morgan. Another convincing win was that of the Spartan & Lakeside BC team of Toni, Dickson, Keith Searle and Lee Dickson who demolished the Eastbourne team of Wendy and Bernie Catt and Jim Billam 24-2.

In the semi-finals played in the afternoon, Gordon ‘Mr Bassett’ Brown came into the Eastbourne rink in place of Mike ‘Mr Chips’ Taylor who played Mixed Pairs and Jo Doust took the place of Andy Seymour in the Gildredge Park rink as Andy played Mens Pairs.

The Gildredge Park BC team marched on to the Final with a 23-11 win over the Royal Sovereign BC team but it was the Spartan & Lakeside team who won through against the Eastbourne BC trio 18-14.

Friday’s warm sunshine brought out a large crowd to witness the climax of 5he Tournament. In the morning, the Mens Triples Semi-Finals were keenly contested. Dexter ‘Protege’ Weyand’s team exhibited some excellent bowling and had a strong win against Andrew ‘Duck’ Albon’s trio 28-9.

The other Semi-Final saw Neil ‘Nelly’ Pierce, Simon ‘Kitkat’ Knight and Mike Taylor (Eastbourne BC) defeat Bernie Catt, Ian Ferguson and Greg Laurenson 23-14. In the Final, played after the Trophy presentation due to time constraints, it was Dexter’s team who triumphed over the local trio 21-14.

The Mixed Triples Final went to an extra end and it was the Gildredge Park BC team of Jill Seymour, Andy Seymour and Robert Ramsden who triumphed 19-18.

The Mens Pairs was won by Andy Seymour and Nigel Froud, beating Chris ‘Wiggy’ Antiss and Andrew ‘Duck’ Albon 23-8

The Mixed Pairs saw Rachel Mackriell and Mike ‘Mr Chips’ Taylor win 18-6 against Julie Greenslade and Andy ‘Pickle’ Hayward.

The Ladies Singles went to Jean Clements who beat Eastbourne BC club mate Pip Walker 21-7.

The ‘Blue Riband’ Mens Singles Final meant there would be a new name added to the Roll of Honour and the title went to Dexter ‘Protege’ Weyand 21-11 beating local player Jo Doust.

Prize Giving

Attended by the Mayor of Eastbourne (Cllr. Candy Vaughan), Neil Kirby (Sponsor), Jill Parker (JPK Project), Tournament President Vince Smith, players supporters and guests the Trophies were presented by Madam Mayor and the cash prizes by Neil Kirby (Langham Hotel).

Mike Taylor as Organiser thanked Madam Mayor for attending both the opening and closing of the Tournament which was celebrating its Centenary. In a rare occurrence, the original 1924 Gold Cup awarded to the Mens Singles Winner was on display.

He congratulated the participating ‘host’ clubs Gildredge Park BC, Hampden Park BC, Motcombe Gardens BC and HQ Eastbourne BC on the standards of hospitality afforded the players and spectators throughout Tournament week. Mike went on to mention the many ‘behind the scenes’ heroes who set up the greens early in the morning, the catering and bar staff, the markers and umpires - lead by Tournament ‘Grumpire’ Terry Boniface.

His thanks also went to Gordon ‘George’ Brown who acted as Controller at Eastbourne BC (HQ), Ian Dixon at Gildredge Park BC and Tournament Vice-President Fred Titchener at Hampden Park BC. Mike went on to thank Tournament Sponsors Neil & Wendy Kirby (Langham Hotel) for 15 years of sponsorship and Madam Mayor presented Neil with an inscribed vase to mark the Centenary event.

This year a donation was made by John Morris - Gildredge Park BC - (topped up by Mike) to enable the running of a Ladies Singles competition this year and next. Mike thanked John for his generosity. For the past few years Hampden Park BC have kindly allowed the Tournament to utilise their Charity Day to support the Tournament’s chosen local charity ‘JPK Project’ and at the Social evening held on Thursday, Rob Ferguson also auctioned a trip in his private plane.

The result of this was that we were able to raise a total of £650.00 for ‘JPK’ and Jill was handed a cheque to this value, for which she expressed her grateful thanks.

Mike went on to thank Rob Ferguson additionally for supplying the Centenary Mugs given to participants and the keepsake trophies for finalists.

Madam Mayor, having presented the Trophies, addressed the crowd and congratulated all concerned with the event. She was sure everyone had enjoyed the event and hoped to see them (plus their friends) at next year’s Tournament.

Madam Mayor was presented with a bouquet of flowers and as a surprise for her!) Mike’s partner Beth Clarke was also presented with a bouquet ‘ to make up for the stresses and lack of sleep’ for the week!

Rounding up proceedings, Mike announced that Tournament President Vince Smith would be standing down at the AGM having served with him all but one of the past twenty-five years. Mike thanked Vince for his efforts on behalf of the Tournament and assured the assembled crowd (to applause) that Vince would continue to support the event in the background.

In closing Vince thanked Mike for his work on the Tournament.

Results

Mens Singles: Dexter Weyand 21 - 11 Jo Doust

Champion: Dexter Weyand - St. Lawrence BC - £400

Silver Jubilee Challenge Cup ( donated by the late Alderman A.E. Rush, J.P.

Finalist: Jo Doust - Gildredge Park BC - £200

W T James Silver Challenge Cup

Local Club player who goes furthest in the Mens Singles - £25

A J Owen Silver Challenge Cup

Ladies Singles: Jean Clements 21-7 Pip Walker

Champion Jean Clements - Eastbourne BC - £200

The Pioneer Silver Challenge Trophy

Finalist: Pip Walker - Eastbourne BC - £100

The York House Silver Challenge Cup

Mens Pairs: Andy Seymour, Chris Antiss

Nigel Froud 23-8 Andrew Albon

Champions: Andy Seymour / Nigel Froud - Gildredge Park BC - £75 ea

JC Towner Challenge Vases + Angles Challenge Cup

Local Pair going furthest in Mens Pairs - £25 ea

Coy Challenge Cup

Finalists: Chris Antiss - Knighton Victoria BC - £50 ea

Andrew Albon - Sidley Martlets BC

Licensed Victuallers Challenge cup + Goddard Challenge Cup

Mixed Pairs: Rachel Mackriell Julie Greenslade

Mike Taylor 18-6 Andy Hayward

Champions: Rachel Mackriell - Polegrove BC - £60 ea

Mike Taylor - Eastbourne BC

Aford Trophy (Donated by Aford Awards)

Finalists: Julie Greenslade - Eastbourne BC - £40 ea

Andy Hayward - Eastbourne BC

Taylor Trophy (donated by Mike Taylor)

Mens Triples: Rob Ferguson Neil Pierce

Andy Hayward Simon Knight

Dexter Weyand 21-14 Mike Taylor

Champions: Rob Ferguson - Bearsted & Thurnham BC - £50 ea

Andy Hayward - Eastbourne BC

Dexter Weyand - St. Lawrence BC

Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Salver

Finalists: Neil Pierce - Eastbourne BC - £30 ea

Simon Knight - Eastbourne BC

Mike Taylor - Eastbourne BC

Taylor Trophy (donated by Mike Taylor)

Mixed Triples: Jill Seymour Toni Dickson

Andy Seymour Keith Searle

Robert Ramsden 19-18 Lee Dickson

Champions: Jill Seymour - Gildredge Park BC - £40 ea

Andy Seymour - Gildredge Park BC

Robert Ramsden - Gildredge Park BC

Langham Hotel Cup

Finalists: Toni Dickson - Spartan & Lakeside BC - £25 ea

Keith Searle - Spartan & Lakeside BC

Lee Dickson - Spartan & Lakeside BC

Taylor Trophy (donated by Mike Taylor)