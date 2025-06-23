Brazilian teenage sensation Joao Fonseca showed his class and fighting spirit, as he came from a set down to beat Zizou Bergs in his Eastbourne Open debut.

Belgium star Bergs, 26, and Fonseca, 18, played out a fiercely competitive opening set which had to be settled by a tie-breaker.

There was a bizarre moment of controversy when Bergs, on set point, hit what he thought was a winner – with the court-side graphic showing the ball as in. This was despite the ball initially being called out and caused a great deal of confusion on centre court.

However, after a further review, the point was given to Fonseca with the automatic technology deemed to have made a mistake.

Nevertheless, Bergs won the tie-break anyway after saving a set point.

He went onto lose nine consecutive games though, as Fonseca turned on the style in the opening centre court match, of the main draw.

After a slight blip when he lost his serve at 3-0 in the third, the teenager saw it out 6-3 to secure his first ever professional grass win.

Speaking to the BBC post-match, Fonseca said: “I’m very happy to win my first match on grass on the ATP tour and even here in Eastbourne. It's such a nice place.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for LTA)

"[I was up] against a very good player. It was a tough tie-break. Mentally I was very good. I'm very happy for this win."

There was a moment of magic in the second set when Fonseca led 5-0 but was down game point on Bergs’ serve.

After missing an overhead, with an air-swing, Fonseca reacted superbly to swivel and hit a tweener to keep the point alive.

He won that point and the game to secure the break and bagel (a 6-0 set).

“That one I think was luck,” Fonseca said, of the incredible game-point save.

"I didn't see the ball on the overhead and after I hit a lucky shot.

"Second set, after I broke for 2-0, things got easier. He was getting trouble and I was feeling more confident.

"The third set, we were both nervous. I needed to stay with my serve. I got a break and then after hit an easy ball [miss to get broken back]. Here on grass, you need to focus on every point.

“I'm very happy for this win.”

The Brazilian has been touted as the sport’s next big star and is now hugely popular in his home country, with fans travelling far and wide to watch him.

Speaking before the match, he said: “It’s nice to have this support from your own country. I was practising today and there were some Brazilians watching. It’s nice, and I love playing with the crowd here.”

Fonseca failed to qualify for Wimbledon last year but now is favoured to go on a deep run in the competition.

The preparation for that tournament will continue with a mouth-watering match against defending champion Taylor Fritz, who has won the Eastbourne trophy three times. Fritz is also fresh from winning the title in Stuttgart, with a straight sets win over Alexander Zverev in the final.

"Asked if this is the ideal challenge to test where he is at on grass, Fonseca: “For sure it is.

"He already won a tournament on grass this year.

“I'm feeling good and it will be a good experience. Hopefully the crowd will be good. I can see some Brazilian shirts which is super nice. Thank you very much for coming today.”

On the Eastbourne tournament, Fonseca said: “I’m liking it a lot, I think it fits my game. But at the same time, you need to have time to adapt to this kind of surface. I think every year I go to grass, I’m improving a little bit more.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling confident on the court.”

Fonseca is tipped to be among the best players in tennis. He followed in the footsteps of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner by winning the Next Gen ATP Finals, before lifting the Argentina Open title two months later.

The 18-year-old made his first Grand Slam main draw appearance at the Australian Open this year – beating ninth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets before losing out to Lorenzo Sonego in round two.

He also impressed at the French Open in May – beating 30th seed Hubert Hurkacz and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets before losing to British number one Jack Draper.