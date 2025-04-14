Eastbourne Regatta promises family fun and club rivalry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Eastbourne Rowing Club annual regatta gets under way on Saturday, May 10, as more than 200 competitors from across the south coast take to the seas.

The Beacon is delighted to once more be a sponsor and will be paying particular attention to the Women’s Sculls event. The Beacon will present a trophy to the winning crew.

Ten clubs from the Coast Amateur Rowing Association (CARA) will take part in the 2km course. It takes rowers from the Start/Finish line at Fisherman’s Green to Eastbourne Pier and back.

There are 26 races planned across multiple disciplines from single sculls through to coxed 4 events, and multiple abilities from juniors, novices, seniors, 40s+, 50s+ events for men and women.

Gary Hammond, chairman of Eastbourne Rowing Club, encouraged residents and holiday-makers to pop along and watch the regatta.

“It’s a fantastic spectacle to see a dozen boats lined up on the start line, cheered on by their respective clubs,” Gary said. “Weather permitting, the first race starts at 9.30am and the final race takes place at 3pm. It’s great fun for both competitors and spectators.”

The Beacon general manager Mark Powell said he was delighted to be a sponsor this year and would be cheering from the seafront promenade. “The competitors take the races seriously, but they also enjoy the whole regatta experience,” Mark said. “There should be a great buzz around this part of the seafront and I encourage people to pop along and watch the races.”

The trophy presentations to race winners will run from 3.30pm. BBQ food and refreshments are provided throughout the day.

Eastbourne Rowing Club coaches members in all rowing disciplines, from complete novices to experienced rowers, in junior through to senior age groups. It uses training plans and the camaraderie and support of fellow members to build confidence and provide life skills that can be employed away from the club, and skills that will bring enjoyment on the water throughout its members’ lives.

More information on the club is available at [email protected]