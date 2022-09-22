Eastbourne RFC do double in one day at Crawley

Crawley 19 Eastbourne 52

Eastbourne’s first XV won well when they travelled to Crawley for their first league game of the season – on a day when rugby and the whole of sport remembered The Queen with pre-match minute’s silences.

Following an excellent pre-season, the senior squad was full of confidence.

The Eastbourne and Crawley players during the minute's silence for The Queen

It was clear from the outset Eastbourne were the more organised, fitter and quicker side. However, Crawley were aggressive and very determined.

Eastbourne had dominance in the scrum and looked comfortable spinning the ball wide, but spurned a few chances before Dylan Becker scored his first of three superb tries.

Eastbourne continued to attack wide and at pace which saw Harrison Gibbons, Becker and Jeremy Montes score and Jake Howe kick two of four conversions in the first half as the team secured a bonus point. Crawley responded on the stroke of half time to make it 12-24.

Becker started the second half in style with an excellent solo try. Ryan Shields scored with a powerful run and made a good impact throughout the half. Crawley responded on 70 minutes with a brilliant team try.

Eastbourne saw Joe Bettles power over from short range which was just reward for his continued excellent performances.

New signing Aaron Hossacks, brought up the 50 points with a lovely show and go, followed up by a chip and chase to ground the ball. Howe kicked his sixth conversion.

MoM went to Chris 'Ernie' Hoskings, for his great scrum performance, his work in the tight and in the loose around the park.

This week Eastbourne will be at home to Shoreham.

Crawley II 26 Eastbourne Nomads 50

Eastbourne twos – the Nomads – also travelled to Crawley to face the hosts’ second XV in their last pre-season friendly.

The Nomads started with scrum half Spike Gleave carving open the Crawley defence, assisting winger Paulie Smith with the first of his three tries. Gleave was quick to add his name to the scoresheet shortly after.

Crawley clawed one try back but Nomads continued with their quick attacking play, great support in the breakdown and strong set pieces to allow tries from Maximus Smith, Gleave again, and another two for Smith, completing his hat-trick within 35 minutes. At half-time it was 36-7 to Nomads.

Crawley started the second half strongly and Nomads could not prevent two pick and go tries close to their try line.

Nomads went back to the game plan and quick style of play from the first half with wing Stuart Baker managing to get on the scoresheet with two tries, both from solid set-up plays with forwards carrying strong into contact and the breakdowns being cleared out quickly to allow the backs to attack and pass freely with width.