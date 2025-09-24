On a Saturday afternoon that began in warm sunshine before light rain arrived, Eastbourne beat Crowborough 50-21 in a rollercoaster of a match with a spectacular display of power and pace.

The game started with Crowborough roaring out of the gates, catching the Eastbourne boys cold with an early converted try at the five-minute mark. But Eastbourne weren't rattled.

Less than three minutes later, Spike Gleave – the man of the hour – darted over for his first try, with Aaron Hossack coolly adding the extras to level the scores.

The next 30 minutes were a masterclass in attacking rugby from Eastbourne. While the forwards, spearheaded by the relentless tackling of Cam Burleigh, laid a strong foundation, it was the backs who ran riot.

Cam Burleigh secures another lineout, and passes to Eddie Wrench

Hossack continued his stellar performance, organising the team and carrying well, scoring and converting his own try before Gleave completed a jaw-dropping hat-trick, with tries at 25 and 30 minutes. He was on fire.

A yellow card for Mason Dowle threatened to slow things down, but Eastbourne simply shrugged it off. Gleave, not content with three, bagged two more tries in the final minutes of the half to take his tally to an incredible five tries before the break.

The second half saw Crowborough come out fighting, but the damage was done.

Eastbourne's defence held strong, thanks to huge carries and tackles from Tom Line and a standout debut from Eddie Wrench, who not only had crucial ruck turnovers but also scored his first try for the club.

The backs continued to shine, with Ollie Horley making multiple breaks and keeping the ball alive in attack. The result was put beyond doubt by a superb try from Josh Clarke and Wrench's debut score, cementing the 50-21 victory.

A massive congratulations must go to the forwards for their hard-nosed work from Ben ‘The Broccoli’ Gower and Tom ‘Trumpet’ Line, and a masterclass from the backs who ran great lines and broke tackles to secure a convincing win.

However, there could only be one man of the match. Gleave was simply unstoppable, running incredible lines and touching down five times. A truly memorable performance from a player in red-hot form.