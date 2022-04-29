Eastbourne Rovers and Hailsham Harriers smashing it in big races

The fixture saw the athletes joining with Lewes and East Grinstead youngsters to form Team Sussex.

Elle Mclean had a very impressive run in the U17 1500m. She took the lead after the first lap, picking up her pace, stretching the lead to run the entire race against the clock.

Eastbourne Rovers at the track meeting

Into the home straight she sprinted to the line almost lapping another athlete for her first place and a time of 4.53.

U20 Sophie Hutchinson made her debut for the team getting the day off to a good start by winning the 400m hurdles. She then came 4th in her 400m flat.

James Stephen (U20)tackled the 1500m and added to his personal best gained last week, knocking a further 0.3 sec off his time to record 4.33.68. He then went on to race the 800m.

He came 4th and although not his best time it was good speedwork training for this time in the season.

Rovers helped form Team Sussex

Dylan Brudenell’s first race was the 100m (U20). He blasted out of the blocks to sprint through for 3rd position and equal his personal best time of 11.8secs.

He then lined up for the 200m – his strong bend got him into a good position hitting the straight but still had to settle for 2nd spot but again equalled his previous best of 23.7.

In the long sprint it was the turn of Fintan Pearce (U17). He was unlucky to get the outside lane but paced his race well to clock 63.5.

Hailsham Harriers Gary and Helen at Worthing

Isabelle Chappell although only 15 ran in the U20 800m race to gain points for the team. She did not disappoint as she held her own sprinting down the final straight for a brilliant 2nd place in 2m27.

Sophie and Isabelle joined athletes from the other clubs to run in the U17 and U20 4x100m relays. Isabelle’s team came 4th and Sophie’s crossed the line in 3rd.

Dylan and James ran 2nd and 3rd legs of the U20 relay bringing the baton home in 3rd place to finish an exciting day of athletics.

Team manager Sue Keen praised the team for their early season performances and they are all now set for the Sussex Championships in May.

Anyone interested in joining Eastbourne Rovers can find out more from www.eastbourneroversac.co.uk

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

It was a busy weekend for Hailsham Harriers and one which produced many fantastic performances.

Club secretary Tom Price headed for the Malvern Hills Trail Half Marathon. Tom completed the challenging half in 2:08:52 placing 28th out of 191 runners.

Ross Brocklehurst and partner Aislinn Darvell travelled to Windsor for the Dorney Lake Half Marathon and Marathon. Aislinn has just returned to form after a long spell of injury and ran the half in an impressive 1:30:01 gaining a new PB.

Ross flew around the 26.2 miles to finish in 2:47:53, knocking 13 minutes from his marathon personal best.

At the Rathfinny Wine Estate, Alfriston, the Nice Work events team hosted a half marathon and 6.5-mile event, held for those runners that wish to make a difference to our environmen. Runners received zero waste medals at the finish.

Los Burrett in 1:44:44, Lianne Leakey 1:46:33, Carl Barton 1:49:14 and Marcos Jarvis 2:33:20 all ran the half with Lianne first lady.

Sam Neame ran the 6.5 mile in 1:06:46.

Almost 1600 runners gathered for the Worthing half marathon and 10k.

Running for Hailsham Harriers in the half and producing superb performances in breezy, sunny conditions were Karen Hoskin in 2:31:44, Gary Smith 1:46:48 and Ladies Captain Helen O’Sullivan running to a new PB of 1:35:23.

It was a sensational weekend for the Harriers and the performances are proof of hard work and dedication.