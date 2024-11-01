The SEAA Cross Country Relay Championships took place at Wormwood Scrubs – and Eastbourne Rovers enjoyed success there.

Under 17 races consisted of 3 stages of 3k ,while the Under 15’s and younger age groups raced the shorter 2km distance.

The course, at Wormwood Scrubs, is situated on parkland adjacent to the Linford Christie athletics stadium. As per true cross country tradition, the course was muddy underfoot with some undulations to challenge the athletes strength and fitness.

Stars of the competition were Eastbourne’s U17 trio of Raya Petrova (10:31), Freda Pearce (10:55) and Daisy Connor (10:31) clinching the gold with an immense gap of 28 seconds on second placed Brentwood.

Eastbourne U15 boys Ben Wright, Adam Meyer, Joshua Webster, Jonah Messer, George Armstrong - Smith, Fin Lumber-Fry, Archie Franklin and Byron Roberts| Submitted

This is particularly impressive as all three athletes are in the first year in their age category.

It was a close battle for Eastbourne’s U15 boys’ team who took the silver medals, three seconds ahead of Herne Hill.

Fin Lumber-Fry (6:46) handed to George Armstrong-Smith (6:53) with Byron Roberts (6:48) showing an fine turn of pace on the final stretch to take the team from bronze to silver medal position.

Worthy mentions go to the U15B team, for whom Ben Wright had a stunning run (6:48), Adam Meyer (7:13) shone and pushing through on the final leg was Jonah Messer (7:08).

Freda Pearce, Raya Petrova and Daisy Connor took gold in the U17 girls race | Submitted

Sadly the C team did not have a third-leg runner but that didn’t deter the team spirit and drive for competition for Joshua Webster (7:52) and Archie Franklin (7:32).

Strong runs also came from Eastbourne’s U15 girls’ team, placing 12th out of 35 teams. Lexie Mclean set the pace (8:42) and Chyna Wai (8:36) handed to anchor leg Evie Lennard, who pushed through the field (8:12).

Three of Eastbourne’s talented athletes also competing were Ilya Korchev in the U17 boys’ race (10:02), Fintan Pearce with a superb race in the U20 category (9:22) and team-mate James Stephens returning to competition (10:22).

Coach Christopher Voice said: “After the previous week’s racing over longer distances in the league fixture, the athletes showed a good turn of pace over shorter distances and achieved great performances.”

Next up is a Sussex Cross Country League at Glyndebourne.