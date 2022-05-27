Eastbourne Rovers claim Sussex track and field medals

Senior Shania Martlew blasted out of the blocks taking gold in the 100m with 12.9secs, closely followed by training partner Eloise Martin who took silver. Shania also brought home silver in the 200m in 26.3.

An outstanding run came from Ilya Korchev in the U15 boys’ 1500m, winning by a huge margin. Brian Brett, in the senior 1500m, claimed another gold.

Josie Usher is transferring gymnastics skills into the high jump bar and took gold with 1.40. She added silver in the U15 100m with a new PB of 13.6secs.

Some of the Eastbourne Rovers team at Crawley

Other silvers came from U20 Sophie Hinchon in the 400m hurdles with a new best of 83sec, and U17 Grace Wheeler who just missed dipping under 13sec for her 100m but was happy with silver.

Oscar Mitzen ran a well-judged 300m to clinch silve in the U15 boys’ 300m in 42.22. He also took bronze in the javelin.

Caitlyn Spencer was in the U17 300m and 200m. In the former she grabbed bronze and in the 200m her time of 27.07 was a silver-clinching PB.

Eastbourne Rovers' sprint team

U 20 Dylan Brudenell tackled the 100m and 200m. His best performance came in the latter with a PB of 23.65 and bronze.

Ellie Mclean, in the 1500m, crossed the line in third place for bronze in the U17 age group.

Jonah Messer and Joshua Webster produced fantastic performances in the U13 boys’ minithon, where athletes participate in three events.

Jonah was second in the long jump, first in the shot put and third in the 800m with a PB of 2:35.84. This gave him silver. Joshua followed closely behind, also with a personal best in the 800m (2:42.19)

Newcomer Freddie Coope came fourth in the U17 100m in 13.8secs.

In the middle distance events, James Jewell, James Stephen, Ben Brown, Freda Pearce and Raya Petrova produced some excellent runs.