Eastbourne Rovers juniors enjoy strong start to track and field season

Eastbourne Rovers junior athletes kicked off the track and field season with a strong showing, fielding over 70 athletes across the first two U13 and U15 league matches. Competing against top county clubs, they’ve proven they can match the best.

The U15s placed third in both matches, just 9 points off second, thanks to athletes stepping up across multiple events.

Standout performances included race wins and PBs from Jesse Okwunwa (100m), Adam Meyer (800m), and Byron Roberts (1500m), with the boys’ 4x100m relay team (Jesse Okwunwa, Aidan Pringle, Aaron Goldsmith and Daniel Suarez Biberle) remaining unbeaten.

There were impressive back-to-back PBs for Will Holloway (100m), Ayana Reid (300m), Georgia Lennard (800m), Oliwia Zietal (800m) and Ksenia McCrae (1500m).

U11 and U13 teams

With many others also improving their times including Amelie Paviour, Chloe Sims, Rosalie McMahon and Fletcher Howcroft in the 100m; newcomer Aaron Goldsmith in the 200m; Sophie Cann (who’s starting to excel in this new distance), Aidan Pringle (on his return from a long-term injury) and Jackson Walker in the 300m; and in the middle-distance events Chyna Wai (800m) and Archie Franklin (1500m) showed good early season form with their PBs.

Hurdlers Isaac Sweetman, Oliwia Zietal and Rosalie McMahon are now showing great consistency in this very technical event.

And in the field there were PBs for Ted Messer (Shot Put, Hammer and Javelin), Fletcher Howcroft (Hammer and Shot Put), Sonny Crisp (Discus), Daniel Suarez Biberle (Javelin), Jack Shires (Javelin), Alicia Stone (Discus and Javelin) and Chloe Sims (Shot Put) in only her second competition; with multi-eventer Isaac Sweetman also scoring well and securing PBs in the High Jump and Long Jump.

The U13s improved their team score to secure a fantastic second place in the second match, despite missing key team members.

U15 team

In the girls events, Calista Scott-Smith has claimed maximum points in the High Jump and came a close second in the 70m Hurdles in both matches, with a 0.5s improvement to her PB. Milli Phillips showed her speed and strength finishing second in the 75m, 150m and the Long Jump, setting PBs in all 3 events.

Equally impressive was Lela Reid who in her first year in this age-group also finished second in the 150m and 600m with PB performances, and achieved another PB in the 75m.

For the boys, Carter Gunner finished second in Shot Put and third in Javelin with PB distances, and Archie Andrews showed his versatility coming third in the 600m and winning the B-string Shot Put.

Other first-years scoring highly in their events and setting PBs were Ada Messer (Shot Put and Javelin), Amber Lewis (70mH and High Jump), Orla San Emeterio (Shot Put and Discus), Frankie Phillips (600m and Long Jump), Samuel Suarez Biberle (75m and Long Jump), Olivia Massey-Perlari (High Jump) and Louis Wellsted (High Jump).

Milly Macey was back with a bang after injury setting PBs in the 70m Hurdles and 150m; and there were also PBs for Harry Waterson (600m and Long Jump), Ella Baxter (600m and Long Jump), Neva Loseby-Brown (1000m), Poppy Charlwood (600m), Harriet Whiting (Discus) and Jack Cullen (150m).

Newcomers Rio Ducille, Rory Macvean, Abigail Cragg, Hannah-Rose Winter, Isla Brown and Sophia Baldwin enjoyed their first taste of competition experience and put down good early season markers they can now build on.

In the U11 age-group, seasoned competitors Aidan Wai and Emily Petrova are now showing their potential with some excellent race performances and PBs in the 600m, whilst Jack Harwood is developing a real talent for Javelin.

Imogen Myers, Tayo Hewett, Violet Walpole, Viviana McMahon and Willow Anderson are working hard on improving their PBs; with newer members Elsie Smith, Iona King, Lemon Brousse, Millie Nicholls, Harvey Mulley, Jacob Patton, James Pike, Kenzo Carter and Theo Sailsbury gaining valuable experience trying new events and putting their training into practise.

With two matches to go, it’s all to play for. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of both coaches and athletes, the team’s training is clearly paying off with strong performances and steady progress across all age groups. Eastbourne Rovers are looking forward to building on this positive start and enjoy the season ahead.