Eastbourne Rovers juniors shine at South of England Cross Country Championships

Eastbourne Rovers juniors went in force to this year’s annual South of England Cross Country Championships in Beckenham. With 15 athletes competing across most of the age groups, and perfect weather conditions, it promised to be a bumper day of racing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The U15 boys kicked things off with seven athletes from Rovers in the mix.

George Armstrong-Smith had an excellent start and maintained his place in the chasing pack to finish 7th, first Rover and first Sussex athlete home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fin Lumber-Fry was close behind him crossing the line in 10th, having worked his way through the top end of the field to finish strongly.

Rovers U15 boys on the right, team bronze medallists - George Armstrong-Smith, Fin Lumber-Fry, Ben Wright and Jonah Messer

Next was Ben Wright (19th), who is having an excellent season after returning from injury. Jonah Messer was fourth Rover home in 49th place and sealed the team’s overall bronze medal position with a total score of 86 points.

As first years in this age group, Adam Meyer (113th), Josh Webster (121st) and Archie Franklin (134th) also ran well and gained valuable experience of the longer 4.5k distance.

Next up was Lexie Mclean (101st), who had a solid run in the U15 girls’ race, and Ilya Korchev in the U17 men’s race,finishing 105th after returning from a recent injury lay-off. Ellie Mclean put in a strong performance in the U20 women’s race continuing her good form and finishing 19th,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team enjoyed more podium success in the U17 women’s race. Despite only being first years in this age group, they are continuing their dominance while competing against some of the best clubs in the country.

George Armstrong-Smith - 7th in the U15 boys race

Over the longer distance of 6k, Raya Petrova showed her strength and endurance, finishing in 10th place, with Daisy Connor (12th) and Freda Pearce (15th) close behind. Katy Brown, who’s been in excellent form this season, secured them a team silver finishing in 47th place, giving an overall score of 84 points .

Fintan Pearce rounded off the day finishing in an impressive 27th place in his first year in the U20 men’s event over the longer 8k distance.

The team are now focused on the National Cross Country Championships at the iconic Parliament Hill venue in London. This race brings the domestic cross country season to a close and features the best athletes in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endurance club coach Christoper Voice is looking forward to seeing what the club can achieve with many athletes performing well individually and with impressive strength and depth across many of the age groups, commenting: “The work has been done in training over the last five months and now it’s time to race!”