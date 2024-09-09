Eastbourne Rovers trio, Daisy Connor, Evie Lennard & Fin Lumber - Fry represented Sussex at the South of England under 15/17 inter-counties in Horspath, Oxford.

First to race was Fin Lumber-Fry in the under 15 boys 1500m. He finished in 4th amongst a strong field of county athletes in a respectable time of 4 minutes 20 seconds.

Evie Lennard has gone from strength to strength this track season and today was no exception. She finished strongly placing 3rd in 2 mins 19 seconds, less than .5 of a second behind the athlete in 2nd.

Last but not least was Daisy Connor, racing in the under 17 800m. To be selected in itself was impressive as Daisy is just in the 1st year of her age category. She ended her track season in superb style placing 2nd in 2minutes 12 seconds, 2 seconds ahead of the 3rd placed athlete.

Coach Chris Voice said: "Daisy, Evie and Fin have rounded off their track season's impressively, placing well amongst the tough county level competition. As per the rest of the squad, they will now be moving on to the cross country season which begins next week with the National Cross Country Championships in Telford."