Eastbourne Rovers athletes were to the fore when the Sussex Cross Country League began a new season at Goodwood.

As tradition, the day started with the under-11 races – and Eastbourne’s Emily Petrova (8th) & Viviana McMahon (20th) both put in solid performances.

Coach Hannah Messer said: “Both young athletes were new to the league and had brilliant runs. They then showed great team spirit cheering on older Rovers athletes in the later races.”

It was an exciting senior women’s race, including all age groups from under-17 upwards.

The race was won outright by U17 Eastbourne athlete Raya Petrova and second under-17 to finish was talented teammate Freda Pearce (5th overall).

Katherine Brown was third in from Eastbourne (18th) meaning the team clinched first place.

There was no doubt who dominated the U15 boys’ age group with Rovers taking first and third team positions.

With all of the top three athletes from the same club, Eastbourne Rovers scored a fantastic six points.

Fin Lumber-Fry just pipped Byron Roberts to win, both in the same time of 13.25, with Byron only in his first year in his age group.

Team-mate George Armstrong-Smith was 3rd, Ben Wright, with a superb race back from injury, was 6th, Jonah Messer 11th, Adam Meyer 13th, Archie Franklin 15th and Joshua Webster, returning from injury, 34th.

In his first year in the age group, Fintan Pearce was the 1st under-20 to cross the line and 8th overall in the senior men’s race.

Also racing well was James Stephen (7th under-20) and Patrick Marsden (4th V35)

Eastbourne’s Thomas Petherick had possibly the race of his running career in the U17 boys’ race placing 2nd by a considerable margin.

Ellie Mclean, looking strong and returning to previous form, placed 3rd in her under 20 age category.

Additional results: Ilya Korchev - 9th (U17 boys’ race); Grace Luford-Brown 27th & Georgia Lennard 29th (U13 girls); Jackson Walker - 27th (U13 boys); Chyna Wai - 19th, Lexie McLean 27th (U15 girls); Jennifer Brown 2nd (V50), Katie Arnold 5th (V40) & Anna Chaplin 4th (V50).