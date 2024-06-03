Eastbourne rowers win again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne Rowing Club's strong start to the season continued at Worthing Regatta on Saturday, May 25.

The club returned from the event with three wins, and a number of strong placings from the club's novice rowers who are adapting quickly to the rigors of rowing under racing conditions.

Conditions on the beaches in Worthing were glorious with low winds and warm sunshine as the Eastbourne coxed novice four crew of Phil Grove, Gary Hammond, Adam Hanger and Trevor Back (coxed by Lauren Howell) rowed confidently to a first place finish.

As the regatta progressed there were also good performances across several novice and junior catagories, and in single sculls despite sea conditions worsening in the middle part of the day.

L-R Lauren Howell, Gary Hammond, Phil Grove, Adam Hanger, Trevor Back.

In the afternoon the Eastbourne Masters crew of Jon Osborn, Lewis Bacon, Gary Hammond and Trevor Back (coxed by Lauren Howell) collected Eastbourne's second win of the day, before the Women's Junior Pair of Tabitha McConnell and Andrea Faulkner made it a hat-trick of wins.

Eastbourne Rowing Club Chairman Gary Hammond commented: "Thank you to Worthing Rowing Club for another fantastic regatta, and a continued great start to the 2024 CARA Season.

"Today, a number of our rowers have progressed into the junior category, whilst our latest in take of rowers are showing superb desire in the Novice and Masters 50 catagories, placing really well in their races.

"The next regatta of the season is our home regatta in Eastbourne on Saturday, June 8. We are hugely excited that our under 16 boys crew will be competing for the first time, and we are all looking forward to racing on home water."

L-R Jon Osborn, Lewis Bacon, Gary Hammond, Trevor Back, Lauren Howell.

"There will be 27 races at the Eastbourne Rowing Regatta, with 10 clubs from across the South East racing a 2km course from Fishermans Green to the Pier and back.