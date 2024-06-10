Eastbourne Rowing Regatta is a huge success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne Rowing club hosted its annual regatta on Saturday, June 8.

The event which is a favourite of both competitors and spectators saw more than 200 rowers compete in 27 races during an exceptional day, racing a 2km course between Fisherman's Green and Eastbourne pier.

Races were held in multiple disciplines from single sculls, to pairs, and coxed 4s. Multiple age groups from under 14 to over 50's, and across multiple abilities from novice rowers to senior and masters categories.

Spectators lined the beaches to cheer on their favored crews and enjoy the carnival atmosphere at the bar, bbq and refreshments at the Eastbourne Rowing Club boathouse at Fisherman's Green.

Eastbourne's Winning Womens Novice 4.

This was the third regatta of the Coast Amateur Rowing Association (CARA) season and Eastbourne Rowing Club's excellent performances continued. There were wins and placings in several catagories, whilst the regatta also provided vital experience for newer members who's performances are improving notably in racing conditions.

Results

The club floated multiple boats in 23 of the 27 scheduled races, including the under 16 crew of Rhys Hammond, George Wood, Oliver Davies and Riley Faulkner racing in their first regatta, achieving a commendable 4th place finish.

In the Men's catagory, Eastbourne's crew of Phil Grove, Gary Hammond, Jon Osborn and Chris Warland (coxed by Lauren Howell) won the Junior / Senior race by 5 lengths.

Lauren Howell, Jon Osborn, Gary Hammond, Phil Grove.

There were also notable second place finishes for the Eastbourne Novice 4 crew of Lewis Bacon, Vince Herencia, Trevor Back and James Place, and the Men's pair of Phil Grove and Gary Hammond. The Masters 40 crew of Jon Osborn, Lewis Bacon, Gary Hammond and Trevor Back were pushed into 2nd place in an exciting finish, narrowly losing by 1/2 a length to Shoreham.

However, it was the women's crews who returned the most trophies for Eastbourne at the Regatta with several superb performances. Tabitha McConnell won her Novice Sculls event in race 3, setting high standards that were continued throughout the day.

This included wins from the Novice Four crew of Tabitha McConnell, Andrea Faulkner, Jade Needham and Mia Webb (c; Lauren Howell), and Women's Junior pair of Tabitha McConnell and Andrea Faulkner.

Tabitha McConnell, Jade Needham, Andrea Faulker, Mia Webb, Lauren Howell.