Eastbourne Rugby Club open league campaign with win over Haywards Heath

Eastbourne opened their second campaign in Sussex/Surrey Counties 1, versus newly promoted and fellow Sussex side, Haywards Heath – winning 381-3.

Before the match, there was a round of applause for ex-Eastbourne prop, Dave Webbon, who sadly lost his fight with cancer on Friday evening. Dave was a big character, very good friends with Eastbourne President, Aidy Norwood, and well known and liked by many other ex and current players. Our thoughts are with Tracey and his family.

Heath came out the blocks well and gained a lot of early possession resulting in an early penalty which was successfully kicked. Eastbourne then woke up and showed their superior power and after a few reset scrums, the home side attacked the line repeatedly before Josh Buckwell powered over from short range, Captain Howe kicked the conversion. Heath then went straight down the pitch and kicked another penalty following 3 ruck infringement in quick succession.

Eastbourne regathered their composure and playing their fast style in the good conditions, they found themselves in the Heath 22 for long periods of time for the remainder of the half.

Josh Buckwell and Paul Smith get Eastbourne over the line.

Jerry Montes scored a superb solo try from the base of the dominant scrum, there was a yellow card for a Heath player and from almost exactly the same spot, Jerry broke from the scrum again, but this time feeding Man of the Match, Leon Wood, on his league game debut who duly scored under the posts.

Jerry scored his second solo try beating three players to also score under the posts and cap off a very dominant half for the home side. All three tries were converted by Howe.

The second half started with a second yellow card for a high tackle from a Heath player and the scrum dominance ended up with Heath having a couple of injuries in the front row and having to go to uncontested scrums.

This took a lot of the emphasis out of the Eastbourne attack as it so often does, the home side continued to attack, but looked very much in third gear for a lot of the second half. Last season's top try scorer, Dylan Viles, back on his favoured left wing, scored two tries with the second an absolute screamer from near the half way line where he rounded a couple of defenders to score in the corner showing real pace.

Dylan Viles storms down the line.

Heath did not give up looking for a bonus point and scored a really good try from deep in their own half, where their centre and wing and been threatening all day, they should have had another if it wasn’t for some excellent cover defence from Eastbourne. It was converted for the final score of 38-13 in Eastbourne’s favour.

This was a great first game for Eastbourne, securing maximum points, but the massive challenge of travelling to Weybridge Vandals, the title favourites awaits next week.