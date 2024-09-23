Eastbourne sea swimmer swims English Channel
Eastbourne sea swimmer Craig Kircher swam the English Channel solo from Folkestone to Wisant France.
Craig completed the swim in 14 hours raising more than £4000 for children's charity.
Congratulations Craig on your amazing achievement!
