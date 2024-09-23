Eastbourne sea swimmer swims English Channel

By Carol Kircher
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 08:17 BST
Craig Kircher swim’s channel.Craig Kircher swim’s channel.
Craig Kircher swim’s channel.
Eastbourne sea swimmer Craig Kircher swam the English Channel solo from Folkestone to Wisant France.

Craig completed the swim in 14 hours raising more than £4000 for children's charity.

Congratulations Craig on your amazing achievement!

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.