Eastbourne snooker players raise more than £1,000 for hospice
Money was raised for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, who do an incredible job looking after people in need and took care of Richard in his final days.
The day started with a few mini games, Ted Filby winning the Colour Clearance Speed challenge and Graham Beresford winning the 12 red challenge.
Next was the main competition which was a handicapped 6-Red tournament. The matches ran smoothly with a great standard of play and the final was between Jake Richardson and Martin Holmes.
It started well for Jake, but Martin dug deep, recalling all his years of experience and took the victory and lifted the Richard Barnicoat Memorial Cup.
There was a second mini tournament afterwards, which saw Matt Smith win.
Thanks went to all local businesses that supported the raffle, with some amazing prizes won on the day. Tim Player won the bid for the Masters Snooker tickets.
A big thank you went to Joe Martins at the Glastonbury Snooker Club for the use of the club’s amazing facilities, and to the snooker league committee as this couldn't have happened without them.
Without everyone that supported the event they wouldn’t have been able to achieve the total of £1,602.
