Eastbourne Speedway can't afford slip-ups in push for play-offs

No more slip-ups is the warning given to Eastbourne Speedway’s riders ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday) Championship match against Edinburgh Monarchs.

The Eagles' league season is at the mid-point and two defeats on their home track - and no points away from home - means play-off hopes are fading.

It is now vital they continue winning matches at Arlington Stadium by a large enough margin to prevent opponents take a losing bonus point.

Head of speedway, Jon Cook, said: “At the moment it looks as if our play-off hopes are hanging in the balance. That makes it so important for us to maintain our form at Arlington.

“Victory over Edinburgh is simply a must.”

In recent weeks, the Fineprint Eagles have been in flying form at Arlington Stadium, none more so that Georgie Wood who scorched to 15 points in last Sunday’s sunshine.

Eastbourne Speedway bosses will be looking for more of the same from Wood as he seeks to continue scoring well and get out of the reserve berths and into the main body of the team.

Eagles’ captain, the Hailsham-based Edward Kennett, has been declared fit to ride.

He was in the wars last Friday in the match at Scunthorpe but bravely took his place in the team which ran up a 24 point win in the Championship KO Cup quarter-final against Leicester.

However, he stood down from his Premiership club’s match on Monday to help him recover.

For Edinburgh Monarchs, Cameron Heeps is likely to be the big threat.

The Australian has been in superb form this year and Cook believes he will be a big threat to the Eagles’ top three of Kennett, Richard Lawson and Lewi Kerr.

Eastbourne: Richard Lawson, Ben Morley, Kyle Newman, Lewi Kerr, Edward Kennett, Alfie Bowtell, Georgie Wood.