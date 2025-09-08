Eastbourne start the season in style with emphatic win over London Cornish

After two brilliant preseason matches, Eastbourne welcomed London Cornish to Park Avenue for a hotly anticipated season opener.

Both teams finished just one place apart at the end of the 24–25 season, with Eastbourne on the ascendancy, so the stage was set for a great match.

Eastbourne boasted a strong squad, retaining the majority of players from the previous season as well as adding new faces. Spike Gleaves returned in Blue and Gold for the first time in Counties 1, and Josh Clarke made his league debut in the front row.

The match kicked off in the glorious sunshine after a fitting tribute to Bob Bremmer, a club man and friend to many who sadly recently passed away. The first ten minutes saw both teams enjoy spells of possession and territory as well as penalty kicks at goal.

Applause for the Late club legend Bob Bremer

The trusty boot of captain Jake Howe saw Eastbourne take a 3–0 lead shortly after Cornish missed their attempt. This spurred the boys forward and Eastbourne quickly took control of the match, going through the gears.

Dylan Viles, Eastbourne’s top try scorer for the past three seasons, was the first to cross the white line to score his first of the season. Some quick hands and a turn of pace from the long-legged Jack Curtis saw him cross for his first of the day, galloping in from the halfway line. Next on the scoresheet was Justin Funnell, after running a great line to receive the ball and shrugging off defenders as he went. Viles was quick to add his second of the day, taking the halftime score to 31–0, with Howe successful with all four kicks.

Eastbourne continued in the same fashion in the second half with Mr. Versatile, Jerry Montes, powering over to start his tally for the season.

A great piece of individual skill saw the boot of Gleaves bobble the ball across the ground, outpacing his opposition and scoring a brilliant try. Eastbourne were playing great flowing rugby, and Ben Gower clearly has been working on his hands over the off season, as a superb pickup at his toes allowed him to link up with Curtis, who trotted over the line for the easiest try of his career.

Man of the Match Jack Curtis, Scores an fantastic solo try

Cornish hit back with a quick tap penalty, scoring the first of their two tries. Eastbourne showed their ruthless attitude throughout the last 15 minutes of the match, setting up Gleaves to score his second and allowing Ollie Horley to dance through the middle of the defence to score under the posts. At full time, Eastbourne walked away 62–14 winners after a very good day at the office.

Just up the road, Eastbourne Nomads took on Uckfield in a close match which saw Eastbourne come away 19–22 winners. This shows the strength of the Eastbourne squad this season and competition for shirts is fiercer than ever!

Eastbourne welcome Old Rutlishians to Park Avenue on the 13th in what is set to be another great encounter.