Eastbourne Swimming Club have been named ‘Club of the Year’ for 2023 at the Sussex County ASA annual trophy presentation.

And in the volunteering and achievement section of these awards, Eastbourne Swimming Club were proud to discover that both their club captains had received not only nominations, but also had won in their respective categories.

Ashton Willmott won Young Volunteer of the Year in the under 22 years category. Ashton was commended for his work mentoring at the club, his duties as a club captain and being an inspiration to the younger swimmers working their way up through the squads.

Hermione McDougal gained an Achievement Award as a Youth Participant in the 13-16 age group. This award was for her dedication to the club, her work as a club captain and for being an asset and role model within the club. This worthy recognition for both Ashton and Hermione came alongside some fantastic results from a number of swimmers from the club who have won trophies to become county champions.

Award winning Eastbourne Swimming Club

Matt Clark is Sussex junior (under 16yrs) boys’ champion for 800m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 200m Individual Medley and 100m Butterfly.

Izzy Steer is Sussex Senior (over 16yrs) Girls Champion for 50m Backstroke and Patryk Przyczyna is Overall Top Boy 13yrs.

It was a combination of these and all the other competitive swimmers with Eastbourne Swimming Club that train hard and compete across the county that led to the Sussex ASA naming Eastbourne SC as Sussex County Club of the Year.

“What an absolute honour to be named as Sussex County ASA Club of the Year,” said Adrian Smith, Head Coach. “This is a huge achievement for the club, which has only been made possible by the dedication and enthusiasm of the swimmers, coaches, teachers, committee members, officials, volunteers, parents, spectators and supporters at the club – you all make this club what it is!’