Eastbourne Table Tennis League draws to a close
The season drew to a close this week.
The new Eastbourne League Champions Ministries A (Barry 3, Heselden 3 and Lowe 3) completed their historic league season with a 10-0 win over Polegate A (Hickey, Gorokhov and J. Wright).
Ministries are hoping their season will end even better when they meet Bishopstone A in the Brewer Cup Final at Hailsham, with the possibility of the League and Cup double at stake.
The Ministries A squad of five players were Paul Barry, Andrew Norwood, Ryan Heselden, Bob Lowe and Alison Jordan.