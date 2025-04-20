Eastbourne Table Tennis League draws to a close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The season drew to a close this week.

The new Eastbourne League Champions Ministries A (Barry 3, Heselden 3 and Lowe 3) completed their historic league season with a 10-0 win over Polegate A (Hickey, Gorokhov and J. Wright).

Ministries are hoping their season will end even better when they meet Bishopstone A in the Brewer Cup Final at Hailsham, with the possibility of the League and Cup double at stake.

The Ministries A squad of five players were Paul Barry, Andrew Norwood, Ryan Heselden, Bob Lowe and Alison Jordan.