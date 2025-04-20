Eastbourne Table Tennis League draws to a close

By Andrew Edwards
Contributor
Published 20th Apr 2025, 13:31 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 08:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The season drew to a close this week.

The new Eastbourne League Champions Ministries A (Barry 3, Heselden 3 and Lowe 3) completed their historic league season with a 10-0 win over Polegate A (Hickey, Gorokhov and J. Wright).

Ministries are hoping their season will end even better when they meet Bishopstone A in the Brewer Cup Final at Hailsham, with the possibility of the League and Cup double at stake.

The Ministries A squad of five players were Paul Barry, Andrew Norwood, Ryan Heselden, Bob Lowe and Alison Jordan.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice