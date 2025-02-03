It was a catch-up week for the Eastbourne League with only three matches played, one in Division 1 and two in Division 3.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Division 3 saw Willingdon Stoolball (Phillips 3, A Collin 3 and M Whibley 3) storm to the top by winning 10-0 against Ministries D (Paice, Cassiano and Allchorn).

Bishopstone C (Holmes 2 Cheshire 2 and Bishop 1) missed the opportunity to move into second place after leading 4-1 at the halfway stage against Ministries C (Daunt 3, Guy 1 and Bates) they succumbed to a 5-5 draw due to Ryan Daunts maximum and his share in a doubles win with Michael Guy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Division 1 match saw two of the bottom three teams in action. Polegate A (Panayi 3, Jimoh 3 and Gorokhov 2) built an excellent 8-0 lead before being pegged back to 8-2 by Eastbourne Boro C (L. Hyde 1, Fuller and Laing) a fine win by Leon Hyde over George Gorokhov and a doubles win with Neil Fuller.