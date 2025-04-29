Eastbourne Table Tennis League: Much awaited cup finals took place this week
The Brewer Cup Final
Ministries Table Tennis Club have achieved what, a few years ago, would have been thought the impossible. Having already won the league for the first time they have now completed the League and Cup double. This week they faced Bishopstone A in the Brewer Cup Final, who included in their team Lewis Mayhew a player considered the strongest in the league. Lewis didn’t disappoint, winning all of his three games. However, Ministries possess three very strong players in Paul Barry 2, Andy Norwood 2 and Ryan Heselden 1. They won their games against Lewis’s teammates Robin Suggate and Tony Anderson to run out 5-3 winners and lift the Brewer Cup. The standard of play was of vthe highest quality throughout an entertaining evening.
The Police Cup Final
This competition is competed for by the lower half of Division 2 and all Division 3 teams. Eastbourne Borough E from Division 2 faced Bishopstone C from the lower division. As in the Brewer Cup Bishopstone included in their team an outstanding player in Matthew Bailey. However, Eastbourne led throughout the match and despite Matthew winning his three games, teammates David Holmes and Roy Cheshire were unable to provide any wins. The Eastbourne team of Stephen Reddi 2, Sam Marchant 2 and Peter Goad 1 ran out excellent 5-3 winners to lift The Police Cup.