EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Paul Jubb of Great Britain in action during his mens singles qualification match against Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) *** Local Caption *** Paul Jubb SUS-190622-195822002

Eastbourne Tennis Day Two in pictures: Johanna Konta, Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie

Day Two of the Nature Valley International took place in fine sunshine at Devonshire Park.

Here is a selection of the best images from the eagle-eyed photographers on duty.

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in action during a practice session during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) SUS-190622-195748002

1. Nature Valley International Qualifying - Day One

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in action during a practice session during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) SUS-190622-195748002
Horsham
2019 Getty Images
Buy a Photo
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Maria Sakkari of Greece signs autographs for fans during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) SUS-190622-195719002

2. Nature Valley International Qualifying - Day One

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Maria Sakkari of Greece signs autographs for fans during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) SUS-190622-195719002
Horsham
2019 Getty Images
Buy a Photo
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Johanna Konta of Great Britain poses for a photo during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) SUS-190622-195736002

3. Nature Valley International Qualifying - Day One

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Johanna Konta of Great Britain poses for a photo during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) SUS-190622-195736002
Horsham
2019 Getty Images
Buy a Photo
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Tennis fans enjoy the sun during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) *** Local Caption *** SUS-190622-195759002

4. Nature Valley International Qualifying - Day One

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Tennis fans enjoy the sun during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) *** Local Caption *** SUS-190622-195759002
Horsham
2019 Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3