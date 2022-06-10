Eastbourne Triathlon is back this weekend - aiming to be bigger and better

Starting at 8am, over 800 athletes will take part in the popular event.

It s recognised as one of the best triathlons in the country, having twice won the prestigious Triathlon England Event of the Year Award.

Bringing together athletes from a wide range of abilities and experience, the event sees athletes swimming against the backdrop of Eastbourne’s historic pier before cycling along closed roads over Beachy Head and finally finishing with a run along the seafront promenade.

In they go at last year's Eastbourne Tri / Picture: Jon Rigby

The sprint distance race consists of a 750m sea swim, an 18.3km cycle and a 5km run, whilst the standard competitors will race twice those distances. The sprint event is a qualifier for the British Triathlon GB Age-Group Team for the 2023 European Championships, but this distance is also perfect for novices.

The weekend of triathlon in Eastbourne also includes aquathlons for children aged eight and above, as well as sprint and standard distance relays, duathlons, and a swim only event.

Race Director Dale Anderton said: “Eastbourne Triathlon is a great opportunity to shine a light on the town with this hugely popular event which is one of the most scenic and challenging races in the country. We are very grateful for all the local support we receive, and we encourage spectators to come out and cheer on the athletes for what is shaping up to be an exciting weekend of racing”

Action from the 2021 triathlon

And Sunday is not the end of the action for local triathletes. On Sunday, July 10 comes he return of IronBourne to the town. This long-distance triathlon begins with a 2.4m swim, starting with a jump off the end of Eastbourne Pier, followed by a 112-mile bike and finishing with a full 26-mile marathon.

IronBourne will also host the English Middle-Distance Championships with over 400 athletes looking to take the title of National Champion.

The TriBourne event series also includes the 255 Triathlon, ‘the world’s longest single-day triathlon’ on 31st July at Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit and Brighton & Hove Triathlon on September 18.

It’s not too late to enter, just visit www.tribourne.co.uk.

If you want to get even closer to the action, you can join the amazing team of TriBourne volunteers.

The race organisers offer a whole host of incentives for those wanting to get involved, so if you can help with any of the events please contact [email protected]

