Eastbourne windsurfers' ambitions boosted by bursaries

Megan Kraft is one of two Eastbourne windsurfers to receive a bursary

The bursaries fund applicants who have shown the capability and enthusiasm to support their fellow sailors to attend an RYA Race Coach Level 2 course. They go to Megan Kraft and Sam Williams, who windsurf with Buzz Active in Eastbourne.

Megan said: “We had a great few days in Weymouth on our Race Coach Level 2 course, all made possible by the coaching bursaries provided from the Youth Training Fund.

“During the two days, we learnt how to run effective on-land and on-water race related sessions. All the coaches got the opportunity to run a session on water and a few on land sessions.

“I feel as though I have learnt a lot and gained lots of new ideas.”

For the bursary, sailors are expected to pass on their experiences and enthusiasm to help inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Sam received his bursary 18 months ago, but lockdowns meant he had to wait to now to take his course.

He said: “Having my RCL2 qualification will compliment my national squad coaching experience to help develop our team. I’m passionate about giving my experience back to Team15 where it all started for me.