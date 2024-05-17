Eastbourne winners at Shoreham Regatta

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 CARA rowing season kicked off in style on Saturday 11th May in glorious sunshine at Shoreham Regatta. Eastbourne Rowing Club took 23 competitors to the event, many of them competing in their first regatta as the growth of Eastbourne Oldest sports club continues, driven by the demand and support of the local community.

Both Eastbourne women's and men's crews represented the town with pride. The Women's Four's crew of Tabitha McConnell, Koral-Lee Prodger, Mia Webb and Andrea Faulkner finishing 1st by 3 lengths, and Jon Osborn also winning the Junior Sculls Event. Men's Pair of Phil Grove and Gary Hammond recovered from a coming together with another boat to finish 2nd.

Eastbourne provided representation across the majority of the 24 events on the day including floating 3 novice boats in the men's category, 2 boats in the novice women's event as well as Master 40+, and 50+ categories. This provided invaluable time on the water experiencing racing conditions for all competitors.

The next regatta is at Worthing Coastal Rowing Club on Saturday 25th May 2024.

Novice Womens Winning Crew

Eastbourne Rowing Club is a club with community at the heart of its ethos aiming to involve anyone (experienced or new to the sport) who walks through its doors.

The club welcomes new members of all ages and abilities from Juniors aged 14+ onwards. The club offers training plans focused on improving fitness, strength, and flexibility, allowing members to progress at their own pace and ability. Those interested in learning a new skill or increasing their fitness in an encouraging and inclusive environment, should contact [email protected]

The Eastbourne Annual Rowing Regatta is on Saturday 8th June 2024, any generous local businesses or individuals looking to support the event should contact [email protected]