Eastbourne youngsters impress at Sussex Schools

Ilya Korchev continued to shine as he pulled away from the field in the under-15 boys’ 1500m to take the gold medal in style with a time of 4.33.29.

Josie Usher won her 200m heat with ease to gain a new personal best of 28.2sec and a good lane in the final where she clinched the silver medal.

Caitlyn Spencer matched this in the under-17 age group showing consistency in her pacing with a time of 27.9.

Eastbourne Rovers trio Caitlyn, Eva and Josie at the Sussex schools

Training partner Eva also brought home a silver in the under-15 girls 100m in a new PB of 13.57.

Eastbourne also grabbed four bronze medals at the competition.

The first came from Dylan Brudenell in the senior 200m with 23.9.

Maisie Tarrant improved her time in the under-17 girls 200m to 29.7.

Run Wednesday members out for the 5.30am run

Ellie Mclean ran 4.55.51 in under-17 1500m, and Nelly Bathard-Smith leapt 4.68m in the long jump.

Ben Brown was selected for the 3,000m and put in a great performance , just missing out on the medals having to settle for fourth place in 10.07.04.

Other Eastbourne athletes gained points for the area with Fintan Pearce recording a personal best in the 1500m in 4.46,7 and sister Freda running 5.25,59.

Oscar Mitzen is finding his form again as he sprinted through the line in the 200m in 27.5 and Jemima ran well in her heat of the 200m.

RUN WEDNESDAYS

Run Wednesdays have been continuing their efforts to extend their training opportunities with their second 5:30 5k run.

The 5km run along Eastbourne seafront took place on Jubilee Friday morning at 5.30.

This was a version of the 5:30 Run which originates from Italy. The 5:30 run is normally held in Brighton each year and has been the only UK based version of this event, with eight other events held in Italy.

Run Wednesdays coach Danny Garbett gained permission from the organisation to be able to hold this run, making Eastbourne only the second destination abroad to host it.

Fifty five runners set off to complete the route, promoting their new club colours.

The early start ensured there were very few other people about!

Finishers were met with sunshine, a medal and a healthy breakfast to start the day.

Al Marshall, Run Wednesdays club member, said: “Fifty five club members showed up for this run, followed by medals, laughs and refreshments.

“This club has been life changing for me and so many other people as we are a club for all shapes and sizes. We are truly a club of enthusiasm over ability.”

If you are interested in starting running as part of your daily exercise regime and would like to some friendly support and advice, check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook and Instagram pages.